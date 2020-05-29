Pokemon Go June Events Revealed

Pokemon Go has announced a full slate of events for June, including a new Legendary Pokemon raid and the return of two popular events. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced its full slate of June events and activities, including its Spotlight Hour event slate and Raid Hour events. As announced earlier this month, Zekrom will arrive in Pokemon Go as a 5-Star raid boss beginning on June 16th. In addition to appearing randomly at gyms in raids, players can battle Zekrom in special Raid Hour events on June 17th, June 24th, and July 1st from 6 PM to 7 PM local time.

The main feature for June is the Throwback Challenge Special Research, which players can access beginning on June 3rd. During the Special Research event, players can encounter Galarian Stunfisk in the wild and can hatch Galarian Meowth, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Darumaka, and Galarian Stunfisk from eggs. Players who completed all of the previous Throwback Challenges can access this new Special Research to earn encounters with several Galarian Pokemon and Genesect. Other players can also purchase a ticket for a modified Special Research that offers Rare Candies instead of Pokemon encounters as rewards.

In addition to the Raid Hour events, the Spotlight Hours will also be returning for most of the month. After taking June 2nd off, Pokemon Go will hold Spotlight Hours at 6 PM every Tuesday in June. The spotlighted Pokemon will be Patrat (June 9), Numel (June 16), Clefairy (June 23), and Kricketot (June 30), and each event will have its own bonus.

Additionally, Pokemon Go will bring back its Solstice event on June 19th and its Bug Out event on June 26th. Both events will last five days. More information will be provided about the events as they get closer. Last year's Solstice event featured Solrock and Lunatone switch regions, while the Bug Out event featured increased spawns in multiple species of Bug-type Pokemon.

Finally, Pokemon Go announced that Trapinch will be the reward for completing Research Breakthroughs, which players earn by completing Research Quests on seven separate days.

You can read more about Pokemon Go's June plans on their blog.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.