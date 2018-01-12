Kyogre is Officially Coming to Pokemon Go

A new Legendary Pokemon is officially coming to Pokemon Go.

The game’s Twitter account announced that Kyogre would be added today as a Raid Boss in Pokemon Go. That means that both Kyogre and its sworn enemy Groudon will both be available to battle and catch over the weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Get ready, Trainers! Kyogre, the Water-type Legendary Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region, has arrived with a splash in Raid Battles around the world. https://t.co/BaXuOXzTWF pic.twitter.com/SEWvHAVzUu — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 12, 2018

Once it’s added later today, Kyogre will become the game’s strongest Water-Type Pokemon with a CP and stats identical to that of Groudon. As a Water-Type Pokemon, Kyogre is the perfect Pokemon to use against Pokemon like Golem, Tyranitar, or even Groudon.

We’ve known that Kyogre was coming to the game since shortly before Christmas, when Pokemon Go released promotional art showing Kyogre lurking in the ocean along with 20 other newly released Water-Type Pokemon. Pokemon Go developers also made two tweaks to this Legendary Pokemon – decreasing its stats by 9% and then removing the fast move Dragon Tail in order to prevent it from becoming too powerful against Dragon-Type Pokemon.

Currently, Kyogre only has one fast move (Waterfall) and three charge moves: Thunder, Blizzard, and Hydro Pump. A Kyogre with Blizzard could potentially wipe out any Grass-Type attackers on your raid team, so it’s recommended that players use as many Electric-Type Pokemon as they can. Raikou, Jolteon, and Ampharos are the safest choices, followed by Zapdos, Venusaur, and Exeggutor. We’ll have a full breakdown of how to beat Kyogre once the Pokemon is officially added later today and we’ve had a chance to see it in action.

Kyogre could be doubly threatening for players in the United States, who are dealing with a winter storm this weekend. If the weather remains rainy and or snowy, Kyogre’s moves will get a big boost in power, which makes it even more dangerous in battle.

Kyogre will remain in the game through Valentine’s Day, February 14th. Players should take advantage of this weekend, as this could be the only time that both Groudon and Kyogre are available to catch at the same time.