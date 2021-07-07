Mario Creator Shigeru Miyamoto Reveals His Passion for Pokemon Go

✖

Today marks the fifth anniversary of Pokemon Go, and Niantic's mobile game has found a lot of fans since its release back in 2016. Apparently, Mario and Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto counts himself among those fans! During Nintendo's recent shareholder meeting, Miyamoto and several other Nintendo employees were asked about their favorite games. The legendary creator cited PAC-Man and Tetris as two games that have influenced his career, before revealing that Pokemon Go is a more recent favorite of his. Apparently, Miyamoto has been playing the game for the last two years alongside his wife and friends from their neighborhood.

"I'm currently hooked on Pokemon GO. This game, which I'm playing with my wife, is a dream come true of playing a game with my whole family," said Miyamoto. "I've been enjoying Pokemon GO with my wife and neighborhood friends for some two years now. The average person playing Pokemon GO in Japan is probably around 60 years old (laughs)."

In addition to Mario and Zelda, Miyamoto is also the creator of Nintendo's Pikmin franchise. Back in March, Nintendo and Niantic revealed that a mobile game based on the Pikmin series is currently in development. At the time of its announcement, Miyamoto spoke highly of Niantic's AR technology. As Twitter user @Sea_Baroness points out, Miyamoto's love for Pokemon Go might have played some part in the game's creation. It's impossible to say for certain, but it certainly would make sense!

Miyamoto's story is one that's been told quite a number of times since Pokemon Go debuted. The game has given families and friends around the world a way to play together and visit new places as they seek new Pokemon. On one hand, it's surprising that a video game creator as legendary as Miyamoto has embraced the game, but on the other hand, it also speaks to the universal appeal of Niantic's game. The title continues to inspire and captivate audiences old and new alike, and as it enters its sixth year, it will be interesting to see how the game continues to evolve!

Are you surprised by Shigeru Miyamoto's love for Pokemon Go? Have you been playing the game since it released back in 2016? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!