Pokemon Go Will Add Master Ball

Pokemon Go is finally adding the Master Ball. Today, Pokemon Go announced that it was adding the Master Ball, a Poke Ball able to capture any Pokemon, regardless as to how they were encountered. The Master Ball will be given out to players who complete the Seasonal Let's Go Research task before it ends on June 1st. While players will only be given a single Master Ball at first, Pokemon Go hinted that players may have more opportunities to obtain one, stating that "Receiving a rare and powerful Master Ball is a special occasion—think wisely about how you'll use it, and keep a lookout for future opportunities in Pokémon GO to acquire more!"

The Master Ball: The best Poké Ball with the ultimate level of performance. With it, you will catch any wild Pokémon without fail.



Although there are dozens of different kinds of Poke Balls available in the main series Pokemon games, Pokemon Go has only released a handful of different Poke Balls, limited mainly to the core three Poke Balls and Premier Balls. This has long been frustrating to fans in part because Pokemon tend to have lower catch rates and flee before they can be caught in Pokemon Go. A Master Ball might be especially useful when attempting to catch the three Legendary Galarian Birds, who often flee after just one catch attempt.

The Master Ball release is the end to a somewhat underwhelming seasonal event, called Rising Heroes, which has been partially blamed for the game's low engagement along with various controversial changes to raids. Pokemon Go has a busy summer of events planned, including a new set of Pokemon Go Fest events that will feature Diancie as a prize and will also have three live events ahead of a global event in late August.