Life-Sized Mewtwo Statue Appears in Tokyo to Promote New Pokemon Go Event

A lifesized statue of Mewtwo has appeared in the Tokyo district of Shibuya to promote the collaboration between Pokemon Go and the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The statue first appeared yesterday and will remain on display through June 26th, which roughly coincides with the length of the ongoing Pokemon Go event celebrating the collaboration with the card game. You can get a glimpse of the Mewtwo statue down below in case you can't make it out to the popular Tokyo shopping district to see it in person.

Mewtwo is one of the featured Pokemon in Pokemon Go's current event, which promotes the upcoming Pokemon Go card set in the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Mewtwo has returned as a raid boss for the first time in several months, giving players a chance to capture the powerful Pokemon ahead of the eventual introduction of its two Mega forms. Mewtwo is also receiving a powerful Mewtwo V card in the new Pokemon Go set, with art styled after the Pokemon's initial appearance in the first Pokemon Go reveal trailer.

Interestingly, Shibuya has a long association with Mewtwo, as the Pokemon is the "signature Legendary Pokemon" of the Pokemon Center located within the famous shopping district. Each Pokemon Center retail center has a signature Pokemon represented by a large statue and exclusive merchandise. The Shibuya location features a Mewtwo resting inside a large cloning vat, similar to its depiction at the beginning of the first Pokemon movie.

Pokemon Go's card collaboration event also features the arrival of Wimpod and Golisopod. The event will run through the end of the month. Meanwhile, the Pokemon Go card set will be released in July.