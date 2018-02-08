Which Pokemon Are Getting Added to Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go is getting a bunch of new Flying-Type Pokemon.

On Thursday, Pokemon Go announced that they would be releasing another wave of new “Gen 3” Pokemon into the game. As with the other recent additions, most of the new Pokemon have a common theme: they’re all Flying-Type Pokemon.

So which Pokemon are getting added tomorrow to Pokemon Go? Well, a datamine of the server revealed that developers recently added 3D assets for the following Pokemon:

Rayquaza

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Tropius

Wingull

Pelipper

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamance

Surskit

Masquerain

Illumise

Volbeat

Swablu

Altaria

Castform

Chimecho

Taillow

Swellow

Most of the Pokemon were already mentioned in a press release for the new wave of Pokemon, but fans will note that this list doesn’t include all of the “Gen 3” Pokemon still missing from the game.

In addition to various Legendary Pokemon, Nincada, Ninjask, Shedinja, Kecleon, Spinda, Clamperl, Gorebyss and Huntail are all still missing from Pokemon Go. Each of these Pokemon have an unusual aspect to it, so it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that Pokemon Go is holding them back. After all, Pokemon Go still doesn’t have Smeargle and it’s been almost a year since Pokemon Go added “Gen 2” Pokemon to the game.

While we won’t get confirmation until the Pokemon are released, it’s likely that at least two of these Pokemon will be split up as regional-exclusive Pokemon. Players have long speculated that Illumise and Volbeat will be split up, as the two are “related” Pokemon. Pokemon Go previously split up the pairs of Plusle and Minun and Seviper and Zangoose, both of which have a shared lore within the Pokemon game.

Players will also note that the list above also includes Castform. Castform switches between four forms depending on the weather, and we’re still waiting to see how Pokemon Go pulls that off. We’re guessing that different forms of Castform will appear based on the weather, but Castform won’t change forms after it’s caught.

The new Pokemon are scheduled to appear in the game on February 9th. Previous waves were released around 4 PM ET, so be on the lookout for new Pokemon then.