Pokemon Go Adds New Limited Research Following In-Game Bug

Pokemon Go has now been updated with new Limited Research, tasking players with some very easy tasks! At first, this might seem a bit unusual, but it seems there’s a specific reason for the move: it’s intended to make up for an issue with the game. Apparently, some players that attempted to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking ended up with a Galarian Slowbro, instead, despite completing the set requirements. That issue has been fixed, but Niantic decided to make up for it with some extremely easy research tasks that allow players to get just about everything they need to do it right this time. The tasks are, as follows:

Catch a Pokemon- 10 Poke Ball reward

Catch Three Pokemon- 50 Slowpoke candy reward

Catch Five Pokemon- Incense reward

For completing all three tasks, the player is rewarded with 1000 Stardust, and a “mystery” Pokemon encounter. Spoiler alert: it’s a Galarian Slowpoke! All in all, this is a very smart way of fixing the bug, while also giving players a do-over. Pokemon Go trainers will still have to catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon while Galarian Slowpoke is their buddy, but that shouldn’t take too long to accomplish. Thankfully, Psychic-type Pokemon like Drowzee, Spoink, and Gothita are fairly easy to find in the wild right now. If players choose to use their Incense reward, they should have a Galarian Slowking in no time! Players will want to act quickly, though, as the Limited Research will only be available for seven days.

For those unfamiliar with Galarian Slowpoke, it first debuted in Pokemon Sword and Shield, specifically last year’s Expansion Pass. While the original Slowpoke and its evolutions were Water/Psychic-types, the Galarian versions are Poison/Psychic, instead. Regional variants were first introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon, and have become a staple of the franchise, since. In fact, The Pokemon Company has already confirmed that Pokemon Legends: Arceus will include regional variants for some Pokemon, such as Growlithe and Braviary. Given how quickly Niantic has added regional variants to the mobile game, it seems like it won’t be too long before these Hisuian forms arrive in Pokemon Go, as well!

