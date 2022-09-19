Pokemon Go Reveals October Community Day Details

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has revealed new details for next month's Halloween-themed Community Day. Unsurprisingly, the game will be embracing a spooky theme by putting the Ghost/Fire-type Litwick in the spotlight. The event will be held on Saturday, October 15th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, and players will have a chance at encountering the Pokemon's Shiny variation. There will be a Special Research story available for $1, though it can also be received as a gift from other players. No details have been revealed about the Special Research story, but it will be titled Trick of the Light.

Players can look forward to several other bonuses throughout the day. One additional Special Trade can be made, and all trades will require half the typical Stardust. Triple XP and double Candy will be received for making catches. There will also be a double chance of receiving XL Candy on catches for players at Level 31 and above. Modules and Incense will last for three hours, and players can expect to see a "snapshot surprise" when taking photos. All of these bonuses will begin at the same time as the event, but will last through 10 p.m. local time.

Players that might not have a chance to play during the scheduled Community Day hours could be in luck. For five house after the event, Lampent will appear in four-star Raids. Players that defeat the Ghost/Fire-type will see swarms of Litwick appearing in a 300-meter radius of the gym for 30 minutes following the Raid. Those Litwick will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny as those that appear during Community Day hours.

Evolving any Lampent up to five hours after Community Day ends will result in a Chandelure that knows the exclusive Charged Move Poltergeist. Poltergeist has a power of 140 in Trainer battles, as well as Gyms and Raids, making it an awesome option for those looking for a strong Ghost-type move!

Are you looking forward to next month's Pokemon Go Community Day? Did you participate in last weekend's Roggenrola Community Day? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!