Pokemon Go Players are Fighting Over Which Pokemon Deserves the Next Community Day
For Pokemon fans, there's always been something really appealing about a Shiny Pokemon. Pokemon Go Community Day events give players an increased chance of finding one of the elusive creatures, and the next event will feature one of four fan favorites: Squirtle, Gastly, Sandshrew, or Weedle. Naturally, fans of the mobile game have some strong opinions on which Pokemon should get the nod, and there are strong arguments to be made all around. Squirtle is easily the most popular of the bunch, but of the four choices, Weedle is the only one that hasn't had a Shiny variation added to the game, just yet. The voting doesn't kick-off until Saturday, but most fans seem to have their minds set!
Which Pokemon do you plan on voting for? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out which Pokemon players want to see in the next Pokemon Go Community Day!
The tiny turtle doesn't seem to have many fans, this time around.
Anything but Squirtle again. We don't need a Squirtle community day again.— Jasen (@Whut316) May 20, 2020
But many people missed out on those earlier opportunities!
Not everyone has grinded Go since 2016 as you have. I wasnt there for Squirtles community day, hence why its getting my vote. Now go find another hobby, youre taking this way too seriously getting mad over which Pokemon people prefer to see— cat (@rgtasdgDSGASG) May 19, 2020
People really want a new Shiny.
Why wouldn't you pick Weedle, Community day should always be a new shiny.... Always!— Rael Goodall (@RaelGoodall) May 20, 2020
Gastly has been a bit overdone.
If its gastly im not doing community day as i have all 3 already from your ghost event last yr :(— Annmarie (@SexyTimelordess) May 19, 2020
Someone has a tough decision to make!
I just want gastly and weedle for community day— Cassie Lovingier (@clovi224) May 19, 2020
People feel really passionately about this!
I came back to Twitter just to say if Squirtle or Gastly win for community day I’ll quit Pokemon GO— Portersona (@eatoxygen) May 19, 2020
This is something fans should keep in mind!
People have got to remember that not everyone has participated in every community day!— Melanie lowther (@melanie_lowther) May 19, 2020
Of course, some people aren't happy with any of the choices.
Can we get a better pick for community day like a dragon type Pokémon.— ♠♦Gilly_Gil ♥️♣️ (@GLopez787) May 19, 2020
