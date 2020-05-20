Pokemon Go Players are Fighting Over Which Pokemon Deserves the Next Community Day

For Pokemon fans, there's always been something really appealing about a Shiny Pokemon. Pokemon Go Community Day events give players an increased chance of finding one of the elusive creatures, and the next event will feature one of four fan favorites: Squirtle, Gastly, Sandshrew, or Weedle. Naturally, fans of the mobile game have some strong opinions on which Pokemon should get the nod, and there are strong arguments to be made all around. Squirtle is easily the most popular of the bunch, but of the four choices, Weedle is the only one that hasn't had a Shiny variation added to the game, just yet. The voting doesn't kick-off until Saturday, but most fans seem to have their minds set!

