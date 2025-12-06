Pokemon Go Players Won’t Want to Miss the Last Major Shiny Hunting Event of 2025

We are officially in the Precious Paths season for Pokemon Go. That means a new Go Pass, new wild Pokemon spawns, and a whole lineup of new events. There are some exciting new Pokemon debuts still left in 2025, but in terms of major Shiny Hunting opportunities, the year seems to be winding down. However, trainers who missed out on any of the 2025 Community Days have an exciting opportunity to snag those Shinies this weekend.

Pokemon Go December Community Day 2025 is an extra special Community Day. It runs for two days, Saturday, December 6th and Sunday, December 7th, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time both days. The event brings back every Pokemon featured in 2025 Community Days, and every single one of them can be Shiny. That means it’s a solid opportunity to fill in any gaps in your Shiny collection if you missed any prior Pokemon Go Community Days. But both days have different spawns, so you’ll want to pay close attention if there’s a specific Shiny Pokemon you’re missing.

Every Featured Shiny Pokemon for December Community Day 2025 on Saturday, December 6th

Image courtesy of Niantic

From 2-5 PM local time on Saturday, December 6th, there will be 6 featured Pokemon. The featured Pokemon will spawn more often in the wild during the event period, and will have boosted Shiny odds. Saturday’s pool of featured Community Day Pokemon is:

Karrablast

Fuecocoo

Pawmi

Shelmet

Sprigatito

Vanillite

In addition, 4 more Pokemon have a chance of spawning for the last 10 minutes of every hour on both Saturday and Sunday. These Pokemon are:

Eevee

Machop

Ralts

Totodile

Every Featured Shiny Pokemon for December Community Day 2025 on Sunday, December 7th

On Sunday, we’ll get a different lineup of featured wild spawns for December Community Day. White Flower and Orange Flower Flabebe will spawn regardless of region, as well, so it’s an extra special Shiny hunting chance to snag Pkoemon that won’t normally spawn in your area. The full list of featured Sunday Pokemon spawning in the wild is:

Jangmo-o

Flabebe – Blue Flower (Asia Pacific), Red Flower (Middle East) and Yellow Flower (Americas), Orange Flower, and White Flower

Pikipek

Rookiedee

Quaxly

During the last 10 minutes of each hour, the lineup of Eevee, Machop, Totodile, and Ralts will also spawn again on Sunday.

Event Bonuses for December Community Day in Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of Niantic

All of the featured Pokemon will once again be able to learn their special Charged Attacks when evolved during the weekend. So, if you missed out on a Community Day for a specific Pokémon this year, this is another perk alongside the chance to snag its Shiny.

In addition to the boosted spawns and increased Shiny odds, there will be Collection Challenges and Field Research on offer. This comes alongside several Event Bonuses that will run for the duration of the event each day. The event bonuses are:

Special Limited-time Evolution Requirements that make it easier to evolve Pokemon like Espeon, Umbreon, Sylveon, Florges, and Pawmot.

Double XP, Stardust, and Candy for catching Pokemon

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for eggs placed into incubators during the event

Higher chance to receive Candy XL when catching Pokemon

Extended duration on Incense and Lure Modules activated during the event

Stardust requirement for trades reduced by 50%

One extra Special Trade allowed

In all, this event puts a nice bow on the series of Community Days in Pokemon Go this year. So if you still need any of these Shiny Pokemon, you definitely won’t want to miss out on playing the game this weekend.

Which Shiny are you hoping to snag during this major Community Day event in Pokemon Go?