Pokemon Go Unveils Precious Paths Season Details With New Masterwork Research, Pokemon Debuts & More

Every few months, Pokemon Go mixes things up with a brand-new season. The current Tales of Transformation season is winding down, and that means Niantic is ready to reveal what’s next. Beginning on December 2nd, we will enter the Precious Paths season in Pokemon Go. That means new wild spawns, new Pokemon hatching from eggs, and new events.

The Precious Paths season will run from December 2nd at 10 AM local time to March 3rd, 2026 at 10 AM local time. Along with a new slate of events to fill out the Precious Paths calendar, Pokemon Go will get a seasonal rotation change to wild spawns and the egg pool. This season also brings in a new Masterwork Research, which will give trainers another rare opportunity to get a Master Ball in Pokemon Go. Let’s break down the details so you can plan for your next few months of Pokemon Go adventures.

Pokemon Go Costume & Max Pokemon Debuts for Precious Paths

Image courtesy of Niantic

It’s likely that Niantic has some surprises in store, but the team is letting us in on a few of the Pokemon debuts to look forward to this season. That includes some new Costumed Pokemon and new Max Pokemon headed our way in the next few months. Here are the Precious Paths debut Pokemon to look forward to in Pokemon Go:

Costume Sudowoodo

Costume Charjabug

Clobbopus

Grapploct

Dynamax Hitmonlee

Dynamax Hitmonchan

Gigantamax Meowth

Both of the new costumed Pokemon will be wearing holiday attire, and Sudowoodo might just be my new favorite.

Research Breakthrough & Egg Pool Pokemon for Precious Paths in Pokemon Go

The wild spawns will be changing up in Pokemon Go for the new season, and we’ll also encounter different Pokemon from Research Breakthroughs and hatching 2KM eggs. Each egg pool also has an “and more!” disclaimer, so it’s likely some additional Pokemon will be included as the season progresses.

In addition to the standard egg pool, there will be some additional Pokemon available via the Adventure Sync feature. Eggs obtained through Adventure Sync Rewards have some spawns that aren’t typically available from other eggs. They are indicated below.

Research Breakthrough Encounters

The following Pokemon will appear as potential Field Research Breakthrough encounters during the Precious Paths season:

Dreepy

Galarian Mr. Mime

Honedge

Lapras

Sinistea

Snorlax

Of these, all but Dreepy and Honedge can be Shiny.

2 KM Egg Pool

The following Pokemon will hatch from 2KM eggs during the Precious Paths season:

Bergmite

Cleffa

Smoochum

All three of these confirmed 2KM egg hatches can be Shiny in Pokemon Go.

5 KM Egg Pool

The following Pokemon will hatch from 5 KM eggs during this Pokemon Go season:

Archen (Adventure Sync)

Audino

Bonsly (Adventure Sync)

Elgyem

Riolu (Adventure Sync)

Snom

All but Snom can be Shiny in Pokemon Go.

7 KM Egg Pool

The following Pokemon can hatch from 7KM eggs, received via gifts from friends:

Alolan Diglett

Galarian Slowpoke (Mateo Route Reward)

Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Zigzagoon

Hisiuian Growlithe (Mateo Route Reward)

White Stripe Basculin (Mateo Route Reward)

All of these Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon Go.

10 KM Egg Pool

The following Pokemon will hatch from 10KM eggs in Pokemon Go during the Precious Paths season:

Beldum

Drampa (Adventure Sync)

Dreepy (Adventure Sync)

Tinkatink

Of these, Beldum and Drampa can be Shiny.

Image courtesy of Niantic

Though we don’t yet know which Pokemon will be featured, Niantic has revealed the Community Day dates for the Precious Paths season. The Community Days for the next few months are:

December 6th-7th – December Community Day

– December Community Day January 4th – Community Day Classic

– Community Day Classic January 18th – January Community Day

– January Community Day February 1st – February Community Day

We do know that the December Community Day will be an end-of-year celebration, bringing back Pokemon from all 2025 Community Days. Beyond that, we’ll have to wait and see what’s in store!

Masterwork Research: A Precious Catch

Opportunities to get a Master Ball in Pokemon Go are pretty limited, and this season is bringing us a new one. Beginning on December 2nd, trainers can purchase a Master Ball Special Research ticket to get this Special Research path. The A Precious Catch Masterwork Research ticket costs $7.99 USD or local equivalent. In addition to the Master Ball, other rewards will be available.

Other Key Details & Highlights for the Precious Paths Season

This season is packed with new research and various rewards. There will be a new GO Pass and GO Pass Deluxe for the season, with a variety of rewards. Major milestone gifts include increased gift storage and extended duration for Daily Adventure Incense.

We will also see a refresh to the GO Battle League, with new themed competitions like the Holiday Cup, Sunshine Cup, and more. There will also be a new spread of available rank-up rewards.

The season will also bring in its own Special Research, which all trainers will receive for free at the start of the season. You just need to log in and claim the reward, and new sections will unlock throughout the Precious Paths season.

For the full details about the new Pokemon Go season, you can check out the official blog post from Niantic here. Precious Paths will run from December 2nd of this year to March 3rd, 2026.

What are you most looking forward to in the new season of Pokemon Go? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!