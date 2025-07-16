Unusual Pokemon Go Spawns Are Letting Players Snag Rare Catches Right Now

Currently, Pokemon Go players are expecting a ton of water-type spawns for the Water Festival event. This includes the debut of three region-locked Tatsugiri, which are appearing only in raids. However, among the Staryu, Krabby, and Clamperl, players are noticing some unusual wild spawns. Since late in the day EDT on July 15th, Pokemon that don’t normally spawn on the Pokemon Go map have been appearing. Though it looks to be a glitch, it’s also an opportunity for trainers to snag some less common Pokemon.

In theory, the Pokemon Go map should be full of water-type Pokemon right now. And indeed, there are plenty of Magikarp and Slowpoke to go around. However, some players are getting extra lucky with the spawns showing up on their Nearby Radar. Players have reported spotting evolved forms of Pokemon that don’t normally spawn in the wild, including Coviknight, Meowscarada, and Tinkaton. These seem to be relatively rare, but one Pokemon that’s normally an event-locked wild spawn is making an unexpected appearance during the Water Festival event.

On Reddit and in Pokemon Go Facebook groups, players are noticing that Skiddo is currently spawning in the wild. Normally, Skiddo is event-locked and spawns only during special events like the Pokemon Go City Safari or Pokemon Go Fest. So, having it appear on the map is a pretty rare occurrence, and a great opportunity to collect enough Skiddo candy to evolve it into Gogoat. In fact, some players report they’ve even seen the evolved form of Skiddo spawning in the wild on its own!

Skiddo, Gogoat, And Other Evolved Pokemon Are Spawning in Pokemon Go

Skiddo is not one of the featured spawns during the Water Festival event. That makes sense, given that Skiddo is a grass-type goat Pokemon, not a water type. Since Skiddo normally only spawns during special events, it’s likely that its appearance on the map is a bug. Possibly, testing related to upcoming events or another change has resulted in Skiddo being temporarily released into the wild. During events where it’s featured, Skiddo is a wild encounter and is sometimes featured in 7 KM eggs. So, you can run into it and catch it in the wild, without participating in Raids, but only at certain times.

Gogoat, meanwhile, is normally only available by evolving Skiddo using 50 candies. However, according to some reports, you might get lucky in Pokemon Go right now. It seems to be spawning in the wild alongside Skiddo and a few other unusual evolutions.

It’s possible that these new spawns are an intentional change to the random spawn pool. However, given that third-tier evolutions and event-locked Pokémon are in the mix, that seems pretty unlikely. A glitch or unintended early release of Pokemon for a future event is more likely the culprit. So, it’s unclear just how long players will have to go out and find a Skiddo during the Water Festival event. But, at least as of now, it looks like some unusual, rare Pokemon are spawning for some trainers.

These spawns are still not common, but are happening often enough that it certainly seems something unusual is going on. If you spot an unusual Pokemon in the wild in Pokemon Go, let us know in the comments below!