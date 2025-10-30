5 Pokemon I Can’t Believe Still Aren’t in Pokemon Go

It’s been over 9 years since Pokemon Go first launched and took the entire summer of 2016 by storm. In that time, the mobile game has changed a lot, but the basic foundation is still the same. Roam the real world, catch Pokemon, battle, and repeat. Yet despite having 9 years to add new Pokemon, the game is still missing some pretty surprising Pokedex entries. As Niantic works to make sure it doesn’t outrun the main series games and run out of Pokemon, Pokemon Go has skipped over some surprising additions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are, of course, quite a few Pokemon from the recent Scarlet & Violet that have yet to arrive in Pokemon Go. That’s to be expected, since it’s the most recent main series game to add new Pokemon. Yet some of the other omissions go back as far as Pokemon Sun and Moon, leaving Pokemon from several generations ago still unavailable in the popular mobile game. Here are the 5 Pokemon I truly can’t believe we still don’t have in Pokemon Go after all these years.

5. Maschiff

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Yes, Maschiff was newly introduced in Gen 9. But compared to some other good boys in Pokemon Go, Maschiff’s omission is surprising. We already got the bread Pokemon, Fidough, who is also from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. But adding this admittedly adorable Pokemon first is kind of a weird move.

While Fidough is a great design, Maschiff is much more central to the story of Scarlet & Violet. Its evolution, Mabosstiff, has a whole plot line. So, the fact that we have so many other dog Pokemon, but not Maschiff, is pretty surprising. We’re coming up on 3 years since Scarlet & Violet, and I need to have all the goodest pups in my Pokemon Go collection, please and thank you.

4. Wishiwashi

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Wishiwashi is a Gen 7 Pokemon first introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon. Given how much Niantic has loved locking certain Pokemon to spawn near water from the beginning, it’s kind of wild this tiny fish Pokemon still isn’t in Pokemon Go.

One reason we haven’t seen Wishiwashi could be that it has two different forms, Solo Form and Schooling Form. Until the relatively recent addition of Morpeko, Pokemon Go didn’t really have a precedent for Pokemon that shift forms. But now that they do, I’m expecting to see the Small Fry Pokemon arrive in Pokemon Go, locked to the Water Biome, any day now.

3. Type: Null

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

This synethic Pokemon is another Gen 7 creation still missing from Pokemon Go. Type: Null and its evolution, Sivally, are strongly linked with the Ultra Beasts. Given how much emphasis has been placed on those guys in Pokemon Go in recent years, it’s pretty weird that Type: Null still isn’t in the game.

As a Legendary Pokemon, it’s likely that Niantic is saving this unusual creation for something special. But given how many other Legendaries have debuted in Pokemon Go over the years, it’s still a bit strange we’ve yet to see Type: Null. Given its origin as a strange experiment, I hope we get an interesting story quest line to go with its eventual introduction.

2. Arceus

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Arceus has been around since Generation 4’s Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. This makes it especially surprising that the Mythical Pokemon hasn’t yet arrived in Pokemon Go, especially since it plays a key role in Legends: Arceus as well. Given its status as the Original One, often called the Pokemon God by fans, it seems like Niantic is saving Arceus for something special.

Even so, many were surprised when 2024’s Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh did not introduce the Pokemon. Instead, the event focused on the Legendaries from Diamond and Pearl, Palkia and Dialga. It’s unclear what other occasion could be marked by bringing Arceus to Pokemon Go, but it will likely be a big event when this Mythical Pokemon finally arrives.

1. Mimikyu

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Ah, Mimikyu, the Pokemon that inspired this entire list. Pokemon Go players have been asking for this costumed Pikachu wannabe for years. Yet each Halloween passes us by without the debut of this ghost-type imposter. Initially, fans assumed it was due to needing to work out the logistics of its two forms. But now that we have form-shifting Morpeko from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in the game, there’s really no excuse.

Like many Pokemon on this list, Mimikyu was introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon. Notably, these games came out the same year as Pokemon Go, and it’s odd how many Pokemon from the game still aren’t in the mobile app. Perhaps Niantic is saving Mimikyu for a special occasion, but if the 10-year anniversary of Pokemon Sun and Moon and Pokemon Go isn’t it, I don’t know what will be.

Which Pokemon do you want to see added to Pokemon Go? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!