Pokemon Go Reveals Plans for Next Community Day

Niantic laid out the plans for Pokemon Go's next community day this week with the upcoming event scheduled to get underway on September 18th, the developer said. Like other community days, this one will focus on a particular Pokemon: Roggenrola, in this case. The event will also be accompanied by another Special Research story accessible via tickets as well as several event bonuses that'll last for the whole day.

Given that Roggenrola is the focus of this next community day, we'll see this Pokemon appear more frequently in the wild with players also having a chance to score a Shiny version if they're fortunate enough. During this event which will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on September 18th, you'll have the chance to evolve a Boldore into a Gigalith to ensure it knows Meteor Beam as its Charged Attack.

This limited-time evolution bonus is possible up to five hours after the event ends, too. In addition to being partially the focus of the event given that it's Roggenrola's evolution, Boldore will also be appearing in four-star raids, though you'll need passes other than Remote Raid Passes to take part.

Whether you're in need of a new Roggenrola or not, the following bonuses should give you more of an incentive to play during the event:

It’s time to rock ’n’ roll this #PokemonGOCommunityDay!



Roggenrola will appear more frequently on September 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.



If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! ✨



👉https://t.co/p4ayh3Bj7E pic.twitter.com/qFZULA321Y — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 7, 2022

Pokemon Go Community Day Bonuses for September 18th

1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event period.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day.

Trades made will require 50% less Stardust.

