Pokemon Go Announces Season of Legends

Pokemon Go has announced its next Season - the Season of Legends. The upcoming game will launch its second season on March 1st, with events themed around Legendary Pokemon and Legendary Trainers. The Season will kick off with the introduction of new Legendary Pokemon, as the Therian Formes of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus will all be added ot the game. More Mega-Evolved Pokemon will be added to the game during the season as well. The Season will come with new Special Research that can be completed to get various Legendary Pokemon candies. This is the second "Season" for Pokemon Go, which centers around events following a central theme and various multi-month bonuses.

As part of the Season change, different Pokemon will be rotated into spawn points. Pokemon like Mantine, Frillish, Glameow, Hoppip, and Voltorb will be available to all players. Additionally, Tangela, Combee, Croagunk, Ducklett, Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup will all appear in the Northern Hemisphere, along with Scyther, Dratini, and Cottonee as rare spawns. Southern Hemisphere players will find Mankey, Yanma, Buizel, Woobat, Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott, along with Pineco, Bago, and Ferroseed as rare spawns.

As part of the Season change, egg pools will also getting switched up, with Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, and Budew (among others) appearin in 2 KM eggs. Drowsee, Azurill, and Munna will be among the Pokemon appearing in 5 KM eggs, and Nincada and Alomomola will hatch from 10 KM eggs.

Finally, Pokemon Go will also increase the amount of XP players earn for beating Legendary Raids, and the game will periodically give away Remote Raid Passes.

While Pokemon Go declined to discuss what events would appear in the Season of Legends, they did not that the late spring would have a series of events that would "certainly be legendary," hinting that we could get some new Legendary Pokemon or perhaps events that revolve around certain Legendary Pokemon.

We'll provide full details about the Season of Legends when it launches next week.