Pokemon Go Announces Sinnoh Celebration Event

Pokemon Go has announced first details about its next Pokemon region celebration event. Pokemon Go has announced that the Sinnoh Celebration event will run from January 12th at 10 AM local time to January 17th at 8 PM local time. Like the currently running Unova Celebration Event, the Sinnoh Celebration Event will focus on Pokemon from a specific region - this time from the Sinnoh region first explored in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. The event will also serve as the first time that a Shiny Buizel will be available in the game.

A Hoenn Celebration Event was also announced for January 19th through January 24th. These Celebration Events are building towards the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, which will take place in February and will feature Shiny versions of all 150 original Pokemon from Pokemon Red and Blue.

Here are full details about the Sinnoh Celebration Event:

Sinnoh Celebration Event - Times and Dates

The Sinnoh Celebration Event will run from January 12th at 10 AM local time to January 17th at 8 PM local time.

Sinnoh Celebration Event - Featured Pokemon

Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Bidoof, Cranidos, Shieldon, Combee, Buizel, Drifloon, Glameow, Purugly, Hippopotas, Skorupi, and Snover will all appear more often in the wild.

Additionally, Kricketot, Budew, Cranidos, Shieldon, Bronzor, Bonsly, Hippopotas, and Croagunk will hatch from 5 KM eggs.

Sinnoh Celebration Event - Featured Shiny Pokemon

Shiny Buizel will appear as a new Shiny Pokemon. The Shiny Buizel is one of several "golden" Shiny Pokemon and has a dark blue inflation sac.

Sinnoh Celebration - Raid Pokemon

Heatran will be the featured Legendary Pokemon appearing in 5-Star raids. Additionally, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Shinx, Buizel, and Gible will appear in 1-Star raids, Lopunny, Hippowdon, Toxicroack, and Lumineon will appear in 3-Star raids.

Sinnoh Celebration - Collection Challenge

The Collection Challenge will feature Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Cranidos, Shieldon, Combee, Buizel, Shadow Stunky, and Shadow Snover. Players who complete the Collection Challenge will receive Stardust, a Magnetic Lure, and 15 Ultra Balls.