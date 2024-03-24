Pokemon Go Teaser Trailer Hints at Next Mega Evolution

Over the last few years, Pokemon Go has put a big focus on Mega Evolutions. The mechanic is a fan favorite, and while it's been missing from the main series for several years now, it continues to play a big part in the mobile game. Surprisingly enough, there are still a few Mega Evolutions that have not been added to Pokemon Go just yet, including Mega Heracross. However, it seems that will change on April 13th. The game's official Twitter account shared a new trailer on Twitter today featuring the Mega Evolution logo and the shadow of Mega Heracross.

The teaser trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

At this time, we don't have any word on how long the Pokemon will appear in Mega Raids, but its arrival should be good news for fans that have been eagerly waiting. In the main series games and anime, Heracross and Pinsir are often depicted as rivals. The Mega Evolutions for both Pokemon first appeared in Pokemon X and Y, with each one being a version exclusive. Mega Pinsir has been available in Pokemon Go for sometime now, so it's about time we finally saw Mega Heracross show up!

The Return of Mega Evolution

Over the last decade, Pokemon generations have each featured their own unique mechanic. That all started with Mega Evolution in Pokemon X and Y, while games like Sun and Moon introduced Z-Moves, and Sword and Shield brought in the ability to Dynamax. Unlike the rest, Mega Evolutions have actually appeared across multiple games, appearing in titles such as Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee, and Pokemon Go.

It's been a few years since Mega Evolution appeared in a main series game, but that will change in 2025. On Pokemon Day last month, Game Freak announced Pokemon Legends: Z-A, a game set in Lumiose City from Pokemon X and Y. The trailer features an appearance of the Mega Evolution logo, revealing that the mechanic will have some role to play. Since Pokemon Legends: Arceus introduced some new Pokemon forms and regional variants, it's possible Legends: Z-A could give us totally new Mega Evolutions for the first time in about 10 years!

Pokemon Go Adding Shiny Wimpod

While Pokemon Go fans will have to wait a few weeks for Mega Heracross, they should have plenty to enjoy prior to that. Niantic recently announced the Sizable Surprises event, which will kick off on Thursday, April 4th and will run through Tuesday, April 9th. The event will focus on XXS and XXL Pokemon, with players having an increased chance of finding both throughout the event. Players will also have an increased chance of finding a Shiny Wailmer. Speaking of Shiny Pokemon, the event will see the Pokemon Go debut of Shiny Wimpod, which has never been previously available in the game. An image of Shiny Wimpod from Pokemon Sword and Shield can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Are you excited to see Shiny Heracross in Pokemon Go? Do you plan on looking for Shiny Wimpod? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!