Pokemon Go Adding New Pokemon Size Variants

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has revealed that the game will be adding a new way for players to catch 'em all. Starting soon, players will be able to catch Pokemon of different sizes, as the game is adding XXS and XXL versions of Pokemon. The game will start by adding different size versions of three Pokemon: Poochyena, Mightyena, and Mawile. Niantic is teasing that "other Pokemon may have undiscovered sizes," so players can expect to see this mechanic rolled out for other Pokemon in the future.

The game's Pokedex will also be updated, and entries for these Pokemon will showcase the player's record for lightest, heaviest, largest, and smallest. When encountering XXS and XXL Pokemon, players will be treated to a new animation, and they will be notified when a catch record has been broken. Players will also be happy to know that these size variants can be found in Shiny form, as well. The size changes will also be reflected when these Pokemon are assigned as a Buddy Pokemon, which can be seen in the image below.

(Photo: Niantic)

Pokemon Go has featured different size variants for Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist in the past, but the option sounds a lot more fleshed out now that it's being rolled out for different Pokemon! It's interesting to see how Niantic continues to find new ways of evolving the game and bringing in mechanics that have appeared in mainline Pokemon games. At this time, it's unclear if these size variations will be reflected if players choose to transfer these Pokemon to Pokemon Home.

News of this new feature comes at the start of Pokemon Go Season 9: Mythical Wishes. The new season sees the addition of several new Mega Evolutions, including Mega Blaziken, Mega Swampert, and Mega Sceptile. Niantic has also teased that Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will appear as well. Readers interested in learning more about the game's new season can do so right here.

Are you looking forward to this new feature in Pokemon Go? What's something you'd like to see added to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!