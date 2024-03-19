Pokemon Go Bagon Community Day Classic Revealed for April

While March had just one Community Day for Pokemon Go fans to look forward to, the month of April will have two: one traditional, and one Community Day Classic. With Litten Community Day officially in the rearview mirror, Niantic has revealed first details about its April event. On Sunday, April 7th, a Bagon Community Day Classic will take place starting at 2 p.m. and lasting until 5 p.m. local time. Bagon was made available in a Community Day event held in 2019, and for those that missed out, this is an opportunity to get one of the best looking Shiny Pokemon out there!

What does Shiny Salamence Look Like?

While some Shiny Pokemon don't differ much from their traditional coloration, Bagon is a notable exception. Shiny Bagon swaps the Pokemon's standard blue for a bright green. The difference is more subtle when it evolves into Shelgon, but Shiny Salamence looks terrific, with an eye-popping color scheme that really sets it apart from the standard version. The red highlights also get swapped for orange, and the result is a Shiny Pokemon well worth seeking out. An image of Shiny Salamence in Pokemon Go can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Interestingly enough, this event will be held almost exactly five years after the previous Bagon Community Day. Players that evolve Shelgon during the event (or up to two hours after) will get a Salamence that knows the Featured Attack Outrage. Outrage is a Dragon-type move that has a power of 110, regardless of whether it gets used in Trainer Battles, Gyms, or Raids.

Community Day Bonuses

The highlight of Community Day events is the fact that Shiny Pokemon appear more frequently in the wild, but players can also look forward to a handful of in-game bonuses. Lures and Incense activated at any point during the event will last for three hours, and players will get triple XP on catches. Players can also look forward to themed Field Research and PokeStop Showcases. A Special Research Story will be available in the game's shop for $1.00, which players can purchase for themselves, or gift to other players that they've become Great Friends with.

Following this Community Day Classic, a traditional event will be held on Saturday, April 20th. At this time, we don't know which Pokemon will be getting the spotlight, so fans will just have to speculate until we get some kind of announcement. Since Pokemon Go has held events centered on Rowlet and Litten in 2024, there's a very good chance we'll also see a Popplio Community Day, but there's no way to be certain when (or if) it will happen. In addition to next month's Community Day events, Niantic also has unannounced events planned for Saturday, April 13th and Sunday, April 28th.

Do you plan on checking out this Community Day Classic event? Are you a fan of Shiny Salamence? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!