Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto - How to Get Shiny Ditto
Pokemon Go players will need to complete an eight-part Special Research quest if they want to catch a Shiny Ditto. Pokemon Go is hosting its Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event today, which provides players with a chance to capture Shiny versions of all 151 original Pokemon. Several of these Shiny Pokemon have never appeared in Pokemon Go before today, including the Shiny variant of Ditto. Shiny Ditto is a "featured" Pokemon during the event that every player encounters when they complete the event's eight-part Special Research quest. The quest is similar to other Special Research and features a mix of catching Pokemon, taking snapshots, and completing other basic tasks.
Here's everything you need to do to encounter and capture a Shiny Ditto:
Part 1 - Rewards: 150 XP, Bulbasaur or Charmander Encounter, 3 Incense
- Claim Reward - 10 Poke Balls
- Claim Reward - 3 Razz Berries
- Claim Reward - 3 Potions
Part 2 - Rewards: 25 Bulbasaur or Charmander Candies, Chansey Encounter, 50 Poke Balles
- Use an Incense - 50 Poke Balls
- Catch 30 Pokemon - Tangela Encounter
- Take a Snapshot of Bulbasaur or Charmander - 1 Poffin
Part 3 - Rewards: 2 Incense, Cubone Encounter, 25 Ultra Balls
- Earn 3 Hearts With Your Buddy - 300 Stardust
- Catch 30 Pokemon - 500 XP
- Evolve a Bulbasaur or Charmander - 25 Bulbasaur or Charmander Candies
Part 4 - Rewards: 500 Stardust, Lickitung Encounter, 25 Cubone Candies
- Use an Incense - 1 Incubator
- Send 3 Gifts to Friends - 5 Pinap Berries
- Trade 3 Pokemon to a Friend - 25 Bulbasaur or Charmander Candies
Part 5 - Rewards: 1 Raid Pass, Snorlax Encounter, 25 Cubone Candies
- Make 3 Nice Throws in a Row - Aerodactyl Encounter
- Catch 10 Different Species of Pokemon - 1 Star Piece
- Use 20 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon - 25 Bulbasaur or Charmander Candies
Part 6 - Rewards: 1 Fast TM, Lapras Encounter, 1 Charged TM
- Power up Pokemon 5 Times - 25 Bulbasaur or Charmander Candies
- Battle in 3 Raids - 20 Mewtwo Candies
- Evolve a Pokemon - Avatar Hat
Part 7 - Rewards: 1 Incense, Shiny Ditto Encounter, 1 Lucky Egg
- Catch 30 Pokemon - 3,000 XP
- Catch 15 Different Species of Pokemon - 3 Rare Candies
- Transfer 20 Pokemon - 3,000 XP
Part 8 - Rewards: 20 Ditto Candies, 20 Mew Candies, 10 Ditto Stickers
- Claim Reward - 3,000 XP
- Claim Reward - 3,000 Stardust
- Claim Reward - 3,000 XP