Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto - How to Get Shiny Ditto

Pokemon Go players will need to complete an eight-part Special Research quest if they want to catch a Shiny Ditto. Pokemon Go is hosting its Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event today, which provides players with a chance to capture Shiny versions of all 151 original Pokemon. Several of these Shiny Pokemon have never appeared in Pokemon Go before today, including the Shiny variant of Ditto. Shiny Ditto is a "featured" Pokemon during the event that every player encounters when they complete the event's eight-part Special Research quest. The quest is similar to other Special Research and features a mix of catching Pokemon, taking snapshots, and completing other basic tasks.

Here's everything you need to do to encounter and capture a Shiny Ditto:

Part 1 - Rewards: 150 XP, Bulbasaur or Charmander Encounter, 3 Incense

Claim Reward - 10 Poke Balls

Claim Reward - 3 Razz Berries

Claim Reward - 3 Potions

Part 2 - Rewards: 25 Bulbasaur or Charmander Candies, Chansey Encounter, 50 Poke Balles

Use an Incense - 50 Poke Balls

Catch 30 Pokemon - Tangela Encounter

Take a Snapshot of Bulbasaur or Charmander - 1 Poffin

Part 3 - Rewards: 2 Incense, Cubone Encounter, 25 Ultra Balls

Earn 3 Hearts With Your Buddy - 300 Stardust

Catch 30 Pokemon - 500 XP

Evolve a Bulbasaur or Charmander - 25 Bulbasaur or Charmander Candies

Part 4 - Rewards: 500 Stardust, Lickitung Encounter, 25 Cubone Candies

Use an Incense - 1 Incubator

Send 3 Gifts to Friends - 5 Pinap Berries

Trade 3 Pokemon to a Friend - 25 Bulbasaur or Charmander Candies

Part 5 - Rewards: 1 Raid Pass, Snorlax Encounter, 25 Cubone Candies

Make 3 Nice Throws in a Row - Aerodactyl Encounter

Catch 10 Different Species of Pokemon - 1 Star Piece

Use 20 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon - 25 Bulbasaur or Charmander Candies

Part 6 - Rewards: 1 Fast TM, Lapras Encounter, 1 Charged TM

Power up Pokemon 5 Times - 25 Bulbasaur or Charmander Candies

Battle in 3 Raids - 20 Mewtwo Candies

Evolve a Pokemon - Avatar Hat

Part 7 - Rewards: 1 Incense, Shiny Ditto Encounter, 1 Lucky Egg

Catch 30 Pokemon - 3,000 XP

Catch 15 Different Species of Pokemon - 3 Rare Candies

Transfer 20 Pokemon - 3,000 XP

Part 8 - Rewards: 20 Ditto Candies, 20 Mew Candies, 10 Ditto Stickers