Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh Won't Include Arceus

Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles is set to begin this weekend, and attendees will get the opportunity to catch the Origin Formes of Dialga and Palkia, which first appeared in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Interestingly enough, it seems Arceus itself won't actually appear in Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh. There had been speculation that the event might see the arrival of Arceus, as well as the other missing Mythical Sinnoh Pokemon Manaphy and Phione. However, Pokemon Go developer Niantic confirmed to Eurogamer that none of these Pokemon will be present in this weekend's event, or in the global version later this month.

"We wanted to give them some dedicated space when they eventually make their Pokemon GO debut," a Niantic spokesperson told Eurogamer.

As Eurogamer notes, this makes the first Pokemon Go Tour where players won't be able to complete all of the region's corresponding Pokedex. Now, part of that is the fact that Sinnoh has a lot more Mythical Pokemon than previous generations. Kanto just has Mew and Johto just has Celebi. Hoenn bumped up that number by adding Jirachi and Deoxys, but Sinnoh has a whopping five Mythical Pokemon in total. In addition to Manaphy, Phione, and Arceus, there's also Darkrai and Shaymin, both of which have been made available in Pokemon Go in the past.

Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global

For those that won't be able to make the trip to Los Angeles this weekend, Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global will take place February 24th and 25th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Starting on February 15th, players will have a chance to complete the "Road to Sinnoh" Special Research. After completing it, players will choose a Diamond or Pearl badge, which will have an impact on Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh.

As previously noted, Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh will see the debut of Dialga and Palkia's Origin Formes. The badge you choose guarantees you an encounter with a Dialga or Palkia that has its new Signature Attack: Roar of Time (Dialga) or Spacial Rend (Palkia). These moves have new Adventure Effects, and the effect will last twice as long when activated if the player has the corresponding badge. Players will still be able to get the other Origin Forme by competing in Raids, but not all of them will have their Signature Attack.

Amazon Prime Gaming

Pokemon Go players can often get free items if they're a subscriber to Prime Gaming. This month is no exception, and Niantic is advertising it as a bonus that will help players during Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh. The free items in question include 10 Ultra Balls and a Golden Razz Berry. It's not as appealing as some of the freebies that have been offered in the past, but it should be nice for anyone short on Poke Balls!

Are you looking forward to Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh? Do you think Arceus and the other Mythicals should have been included?