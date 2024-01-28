Pokemon Go Players Surprised With New Quality of Life Changes

Niantic is constantly updating Pokemon Go with new options and features, but sometimes these changes can lead to frustration with the player community. Thankfully, the latest changes seem to be a hit with players, as they offer small quality of life improvements that make the game a more pleasant experience. Right now, these changes are not available to all players, but have apparently been given a slow roll out. Players have shared images on social media of buttons that include "revive all" and "heal all," making it a lot easier to heal up all injured Pokemon following a Raid or battle with Team Go Rocket!

In addition to that change, players planning to take on Raids solo will be able to use the "Ready" option after just 30 seconds. Testing on the feature began last July, and allows players to speed up the countdown clock so they don't have to wait to jump into Raids. The newest update will make things go even quicker for players that don't need any extra help with Raids. Images of these in-game changes were shared by @LeekDuck on Twitter and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Pokémon GO has launched two helpful changes to some Trainers:



• Trainers now have the option to ‘Revive All’ or ‘Heal All’ their Pokémon when using Revives or Potions.

• Trainers battling in solo raid lobbies can use the ‘Ready’ button after 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/0FogWoc8S4 — Leek Duck 🦆 (@LeekDuck) January 27, 2024

Pokemon Go Visual Changes

At this time, Niantic has not publicly acknowledged these changes, but the developer has teased that it's testing other improvements. On the game's official blog, Niantic noted that "certain parts of the world" will see "visual changes to the in-game Pokémon GO map, including encounter screens." We don't know exactly what these visual changes will entail, but the game has largely looked the same since it launched in the summer of 2016. Given that, it will be interesting to see what ends up looking different, and whether these changes will be accepted by the Pokemon Go community.

Pokemon Go Drampa Debut

A Lunar New Year event will begin on February 5th at 10 a.m. local time and will run through February 11th at 8 p.m. local time. The event will see the arrival of Drampa in Pokemon Go. Drampa is a Normal/Dragon-type that first appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon's Alola region. Drampa's debut isn't a huge surprise, as the Pokemon appears on this season's loading screen, but now players know when it will start to appear. Drampa will not be found in the wild during the event, instead appearing in Three-Star Raids, as well as Field Research task encounters.

(Photo: Pokemon)

In addition to Drampa's standard appearance, players can also expect to find Shiny Drampa in Pokemon Go. Shiny Drampa has a very different color pattern, swapping out the dark green sections for brown and the light green for tan. The Pokemon's yellow eyebrows have also been exchanged for black ones.

Have you noticed any of these new changes in Pokemon Go yet? Are you happy about these quality of life improvements? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!