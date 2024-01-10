Pokemon Go Reveals How Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia's Adventure Effects Will Work

The current Pokemon Go season is Timeless Travels, and has largely centered around content based on Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Players are getting the chance to catch the Hisuian forms of Pokemon like Samurott, Typhlosion, and Decidueye, and when Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh takes place next month, they'll also be able to get Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia. Interestingly enough, these two Pokemon will be accompanied by a new feature in the game known as Adventure Effects. Basically, Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia will both have moves that can be used outside of battle, which will have an impact on the gameplay.

Dialga and Palkia's Adventure Effects

During Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh, players will have a chance at encountering an Origin Forme Dialga that knows the Charged Attack Roar of Time. Roar of Time has a power of 150 in Trainer Battles and 160 in Gyms and Raids. Outside of battle, players that use 5,000 Stardust and 5 Dialga Candies can use Roar of Time's Adventure Effect for 6 minutes. By "distorting time," Dialga pauses the timers for various items, including Lucky Eggs, Star Pieces, Incense, and Daily Adventure Incense. While activated, players can use additional Stardust and Dialga Candy to extend the effect even longer.

Players will also have a chance at encountering an Origin Forme Palkia that knows the Charged Attack Spacial Rend. Spacial Rend has a power of 95 in Trainer Battles and 160 in Gyms and Raids. By "distorting space," Spacial Rend's Adventure Effect extends the distance from which players can encounter Pokemon, allowing them to see Pokemon that wouldn't otherwise appear without walking further. That should be very beneficial for events like Community Days, especially if there's inclement weather! The Adventure Effect requires 5,000 Stardust and 5 Palkia Candies, and lasts for 10 minutes, but can be extended just like Roar of Time.

Adventure Effect Limitations

(Photo: Pokemon)

At this time, only the Origin Formes of Dialga and Palkia will have the ability to know Roar of Time and Spacial Rend. These Pokemon will debut at Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles, and players that haven't bought a ticket will have a chance at catching them during five-star Raids. However, Origin Formes of the two caught by ticketless players will not have either of these moves, and will not have a chance of appearing as a Shiny. Anyone that hasn't bought a ticket will have a chance at getting Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia with these moves (and possibly as a Shiny) during Pokemon Go Fest: Sinnoh – Global on February 24th and 25th.

Roar of Time and Spacial Rend cannot be learned by TM, or learned by Smeargle. Players that choose the Diamond path during Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global will encounter a Dialga that knows Roar of Time, while players that choose the Pearl path will encounter Palkia that knows Spacial Rend. Niantic has teased that additional Adventure Effects "may be discovered in the future."

