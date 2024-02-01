Pokemon Go Reveals Valentine's Day Event

Now that February is here, Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Pokemon Go is planning to celebrate the holiday with the Carnival of Love event. The event will begin on February 13th at 10 a.m. local time, and will last through the 15th at 8 p.m. local time. During the event, players will once again be able to get the Heart Trim version of Furfrou if they missed out on previous opportunities. This is particularly notable for some players, as Pokemon Go is the only way to have Furfrou's various trims in Pokemon Home. Also, For the first time ever, Pokemon Go players will be able to obtain Shiny Oricorio!

Carnival of Love Details

With this being a Valentine's Day themed event, players can expect to see various pink Pokemon in the wild, including Stufful, Snubull, Skitty, and Luvdisc. Speaking of Luvdisc, the Water-type Pokemon will be the subject of a new avatar pose. The Luvdisc Tambourine Pose will be available in the Shop starting with the Carnival of Love and will continue to be available for purchase after. Paid Timed Research will also be available for the event, and the $1.00 asking price will get players 5 encounters with Spinda with a heart pattern, as well as other bonuses like Stardust and XP.

During Carnival of Love, PokeStop Showcases will put a focus on the biggest Buddy Pokemon. Players will be able to enter any Pokemon that they've achieved the level of Great Buddy with, regardless of what the Pokemon is. As such, players should see a pretty good amount of variety in the Showcases this time. Since this event is being announced nearly two weeks ahead of time, players will have some time to earn Best Buddy status with some of their biggest Pokemon!

Shiny Oricorio

(Photo: Pokemon)

Pokemon Go's Carnival of Love event will also see Oricorio appearing in the wild. As is usually the case with the Pokemon, the four different versions will only appear in specific areas of the world, with Pom-Pom Style in the Americas, Baile Style in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, Sensu Style in the Asia-Pacific region, and Pa'u style in African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean islands.

All four versions of Oricorio each have their own Shiny variant. Players in the Americas actually end up with the worst version, as Pom-Pom Style Oricorio's Shiny variant is just a lighter shade of yellow with a little more white. The Shiny version of Baile Style Oricorio gets a more radical redesign, inverting the Pokemon's red and black colors. Shiny Sensu Style Oricorio also swaps the Pokemon's colors, making light blue the dominant color. Last but not least, Pa'u style Oricorio switches the Pokemon's pink and white.

Do you plan on checking out this event in Pokemon Go? Have you been enjoying the game lately? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!