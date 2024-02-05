Pokemon Go Reveals Next Season's Community Day Schedule

Over the weekend, Pokemon Go held a Community Day Classic event centered on Chansey. Prior to the start of the current Timeless Travels season, Niantic released a schedule that listed all of the dates for its then-upcoming season. The date for Chansey Community Day was the last of those listed, and now Niantic has revealed a schedule for next season. While we don't know what next season's theme will be, or which Pokemon will be featured, the new schedule will tell players what to expect so they can plan ahead. Community Days will be held on the following dates:

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 (Community Day Classic)

Saturday, April 20, 2024

Sunday, May 19, 2024

Niantic has not revealed what time these events will be held, but it's a safe bet that each one will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. In addition to those four dates, Niantic also revealed a handful of others that players will want to keep in mind. The following four dates are when we can expect to see some in-game events:

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024

Saturday May 11, 2024

Pokemon Go February Eggs-pedition Access

Niantic might be gearing up for the Pokemon Go season that comes after Timeless Travels, but the company is still putting a big focus on the Hisui region in the meantime. Last month, the developer sold an Eggs-pedition Access ticket, and it's back again in February. The highlight of these tickets is that players get a single-use Incubator every single day when they spin a PokeStop or Gym Photo Disc. This is particularly helpful when the game locks certain Pokemon behind Egg Hatches, but there are other bonuses to be found, including triple XP on the first Catch of the day, and triple XP on the first Photo Disc spin.

The February Eggs-pedition Access ticket is currently on sale in the game's Shop for $4.99. However, there's a better deal to be found for those that buy it directly from the game's web store. Web store buyers will automatically receive a Security Corps Outfit and a Security Corps Woven hat, based on the ones that appeared in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The End of Timeless Travels

Timeless Travels has been heavily inspired by Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and has seen several Pokemon from that game added to Pokemon Go for the first time, including Wyrdeer. Hisuian Decidueye will also be added this month, in an event set to take place on Sunday, February 11th.

With Timeless Travels coming to an end, it will be interesting to see what theme will come next for Pokemon Go. It's possible there could be a focus on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet again, or maybe even Pokemon Sword and Shield, which has gotten very little attention in Pokemon Go thus far.

Are you looking forward to finding out more about the next season in Pokemon Go? Which Pokemon would you like to see get a dedicated Community Day? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!