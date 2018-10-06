Pokemon Go Celebrates NYCC With Special Unown Spawns

Pokemon Go is celebrating one of the United States’ biggest comic book conventions with some special Unown spawns.

This weekend is New York Comic Con, the biggest comic convention on the East Coast. While the weekend is all about the fall’s big comic, TV, and movie announcements, Pokemon Go has given a special treat to attendees.

Pokemon Go players will be able to find and catch the “N,” “Y,” “C,” “O,” “M,” and “I” versions of Unown throughout New York City. In addition, a special PokeStop has appeared at the Javitz Center for the duration of NYCC.

Unown is a Psychic-Type Pokemon with 28 different variant forms, each of which correspond with a different letter of the alphabet or punctuation mark. The Pokemon are usually hard to find in the wild, but Pokemon Go often increases their spawns around certain events.

NYCC isn’t the only major event getting Unown spawn this weekend. MAG, a major anime and anime convention in Erfurt Germany, is also getting Unown spawns, specifically the “M,” “A,” “G” and “!” variants. Also, the Milan Game Weeks event is Italy is getting the “M,””G,” and “W” variants of Unown.

Pokemon Go players who can’t attend any of these big events this week have plenty to keep them busy this weekend. The game is currently holding a Psychic Spectactular, with increased spawns of Psychic-Type Pokemon and two new Shiny Pokemon (Drowsee and Hypno.) The game also added a new hat-wearing version of Pikachu to the game to celebrate an upcoming line of Pokemon streetwear set to be released by the Japanese apparel company Fragment this weekend. Finally, Mewtwo is also appearing as a Raid Boss through October 20th, marking the first time that many Pokemon players are able to battle and catch this Legendary and powerful Pokemon.

