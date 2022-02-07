Pokemon Go Will Introduce More Region-Exclusive Pokemon on Valentine’s Day

Pokemon Go has announced full details for its upcoming Valentine’s Day 2022 event, which will feature the debut of a new Pokemon with region-exclusive forms. The new event will launch on February 10th and will feature the debut of Flabébé and its evolved forms Floette and Florges. Five different Flabébé will appear in Pokemon Go, with three forms (based on the color flower Flabébé rides) exclusive to one of Pokemon Go’s three multi-continent regions. Red Flower Flabébé will be exclusive to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Blue Flower Flabébé will be exclusive to the Asia-Pacific region, and Yellow Flower Flabébé will be exclusive to North and South America. White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé will appear in all areas.

In addition to Flabébé, Pokemon Go is also introducing a new Furfrou form – the Heart Trim Furfrou. Players will be able to turn Furfrou from its Natural Form to the Heart Trim Form during the event. Furfrou will appear in the wild along with Chansey, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumis, Luvdisc, Woobat, Miltank, Audino, and Alomomola.

Pokemon Go is also bringing back another set of Community Day exclusive movesets. Any Kirlia evolved during the event will evolve into a Gallade or Gardevoir that knows the Charged Attack Synchronoise. Both Gallade and Gardevoir will also appear as 3-Star Raid Bosses during the event.

Finally, Pokemon Go will host several challenges during the event, include a Global Valentine’s Challenge that requires players to collectively send out 70 million Gifts in order to unlock a 3x Transfer Candy bonus, and several Collection Challenges that will reward players with a female and male Frillish encounter. The event will also include 2× Lure Module duration bonus, a 2× Catch Candy bonus, and Buddy Pokémon will bring items more often.

The Valentine’s Day event will be followed by a build towards Pokemon Go Tour: Johto, a one-day event featuring the Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Gold and Silver. That event will take place on February 26, 2022.