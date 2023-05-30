Pokemon Go Reveals Water Festival: Beach Week Event

Pokemon Go's Water Festival: Beach Week is set to take place next week, and it will see some new Pokemon debuts. As teased in a recent video for the new Hidden Gems season, Sandygast and Palossand will be joining the game. Players will be able to evolve Sandygast into Palossand by using 50 Sandygast Candy. Additionally, Shiny Clauncher will start to appear for the first time. The event will kick-off on June 6th at 10 a.m. local time, and will last through June 12th at 8 p.m. local time. During the event, players can expect to see the following in the wild:

Tentacool

Shellder

Krabby

Alolan Exeggutor

Horsea

Staryu

Marill

Wingull

Wailmer

Spheal

Finneon

Dwebell

Frillish

Clauncher

Mantine

Popplio



Players might notice that Sandygast is missing from that group. It appears that the only way to obtain the new Pokemon will be through Field Research encounters, as well as One-Star Raids. Exclusive Timed Research will appear during the event, and a ticket will be available for purchase for $5. The Timed Research will expire on June 12th when the event comes to an end, so players should keep that in mind before committing to a purchase. Those that complete the research will obtain a surfer pose for their avatar, as well as encounters with event-themed Pokemon. While players will not be able to use their PokeCoins to get the Timed Research ticket, they can be redeemed for other new avatar items that will appear in the game's shop. These include a Sandygast hat, a diver suit, and diver goggles.

Last but not least, Beach Week players will all be participating in a new Global Challenge. If the Pokemon Go player base can complete 300 million Nice Throws during the event, a bonus will be unlocked for everyone. All players will receive increased Candy for all Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws. Also, players over level 31 will have an increased chance of getting XL Candy on those throws, as well.

