Pokemon Go Reveals New Season Teaser

A new teaser video has been released for the next season of Pokemon Go, which will apparently have the theme "Hidden Gems." In a short teaser video, a woman stands on the beach, as a Krabby and Lucario stand by. She picks up a mysterious gem from the sand, inspecting it just as it starts to glow. The new season's name is then shown, alongside a date of June 1st. The current season, Rising Heroes, is set to end that day, and while we likely won't know more about Hidden Gems for another day or two, the teaser may have confirmed a major rumor!

The trailer for Hidden Gems can be found embedded below.

Back in April, Pokemon Go released the logo for Pokemon Go Fest 2023, which also happened to feature some gems, as well. This led to speculation that Diancie is the next big mythical Pokemon coming to Pokemon Go. Diancie has never been offered in the game before, and it's been many years since it was offered in any mainline Pokemon game. The Pokemon's appearance would generate a lot of interest among players, especially those that have a Pokemon Home account linked to Pokemon Go.

In addition to Diancie, the teaser might hint at the arrival of another Pokemon. The video opens on a small red shovel jutting out of the sand, which should look familiar to fans of Pokemon Sun and Moon. The Alolan Pokemon Sandygast also happens to have a red shovel that juts out of its head, making it quite likely that we'll see the Ghost/Ground-type appear in Season 11. Sandygast's appearance is basically just a small mound of sand, but when it evolves into Palossand, it looks like a fully formed sand castle. Given the island nature of the Alola region, Sandygast was a fitting addition to Sun and Moon, and Pokemon Go players should be able to get some cool beach pictures when the Pokemon does arrive in the game!

Are you hoping to see Diancie this season in Pokemon Go? Do you think Sandygast is also coming to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!