Pokemon Home Datamine Teases Jynx Evolution

A recent datamine of Pokemon HOME’s audio files has found evidence of a possible Jynx evolution that could be coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield this summer. Earlier this week, the Pokemon dataminer @mattyoukhana posted that he found a mysterious sound file in Pokemon HOME that sounds very similar to Jynx’s cry in the games. While the dataminer noted that it sounds like a Mega Evolution cry, others pointed out that it sounds similar to how other Galarian regional evolutions sound in the game. The most likely explanation for the new sound file is that Jynx was at either one point supposed to get a Galarian evolution, or that the Pokemon will get a Galarian evolution in Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s upcoming DLC. We’ll note that Jynx’s longtime counterpart Mr. Mime got his very own Galarian form and evolution in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Regional evolutions are a new variant on the regional forms first introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon. While regional forms were originally just Pokemon that adapted to their regional environment by changing their appearance and typing, the regional evolutions are related to more extreme environmental effects, causing the Pokemon to change into a different species entirely. So far, we’ve only seen a handful of regional evolutions, including Obstagoon (an evolved form of the Galarian Linoone) and Perrserker (an evolved form of the Galarian Meowth.)

We already know that Pokemon Sword and Shield’s new DLC will add several new species of Pokemon, including new Legendary Pokemon and at least a handful of regional forms. As a preview of this new DLC, players even had the opportunity to catch a Galarian Slowpoke, which will evolve into a Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking after holding items found in the two new DLC areas. The DLC will also add over 200 existing Pokemon species to the game, thus calming complaints about the lack of many fan-favorite species in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

You can listen to the mysterious cries below and share your theories in the comment section!