Pokemon Home Rumor Claims Legends: Arceus and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Update "Almost Finished"

Pokemon Home has proven to be an invaluable resource for fans, allowing them to transfer Pokemon between various games from the franchise. However, Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have thus far been incompatible with the app. The Pokemon Company previously announced that compatibility would happen in early 2022, but there haven't been any official updates. The Pokemon leak account @CentroLeaks has offered some potential hope in that regard, recently sharing that the update "is now almost finished, likely in testing." That would be very nice to see, but readers are advised to take that with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation!

The Tweet from @CentroLeaks can be found embedded below.

Pokémon HOME Update Exclusive Info Part 2.



- The update is now almost finished, likely in testing already.

- Mystery Gift event for linking HOME with BDSP: Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup.

- Mystery Gift event for linking with PLA: Rowlet, Cyndaquil, Oshawott.https://t.co/YwiCSjmid9 — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) May 4, 2022

Users will apparently receive the starter Pokemon for Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Brilliant Diamond and Shning Pearl through Home's Mystery Gift function for linking the games to the app. @CentroLeaks has also stated that Home will be able to recognize Alpha Pokemon caught in Legends: Arceus. There will apparently be Challenges related to transferring Alpha Pokemon over to the app, but the account did not provide any specific details.

At this time, it's unclear exactly why the update has taken so long, but previous rumors have suggested that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl developer ILCA ran into some issues with applying Home compatibility to the remakes. While there has been no official confirmation about that rumors, it certainly seems plausible, given the fact that fans have been kept waiting this long.

For those unfamiliar with Pokemon Home, the app is offered on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, allowing players to easily store and transfer their Pokemon between various games in the series. The app is currently compatible with games like Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go Eevee, and Pokemon Go, allowing players to continue to use Pokemon they've obtained all the way back in the Game Boy Advance era. Hopefully, the number of games supported by the app will grow in the near future!

Are you looking forward to this feature being added to Pokemon Home? Would you like to import some of your existing Pokemon into Pokemon Legends: Arceus? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!