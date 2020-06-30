Shiny Zeraora Now Available in Pokemon Home

✖

Pokemon Home users can now obtain a Shiny version of Zeraora, provided they've deposited a Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield into the game over the last few weeks. Earlier this month, the Pokemon Company added Zeraora to Pokemon Sword and Shield as a Pokemon that could be battled in Max Raid Battles. Unlike normal Pokemon, players couldn't capture Zeraora if they completed the Max Raid Battle, but the Pokemon Company noted they would distribute a Shiny variant of Zeraora via Pokemon Home if players beat Zeraora at least 1,000,000 times. Players accomplished this goal (defeating Zeraora over 2,000,000 times during Zeraora's stay in the game), so fans can now add Shiny Zeraora to their collection.

Grabbing Zeraora is simple. Players will need to have transferred a Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield between June 17th and July 6th. Once those criteria are met, they can open Pokemon Home on their mobile device and tap on the menu button, which should have a red exclamation mark next to it. From there, they can tap on Mystery Gifts, then tap on Gift Box, and then finally tap on the "Victory Over Zeraora" message. Players then can tap Receive to add Zeraora to their collection. That Shiny Zeraora can be transferred to and from Pokemon Sword and Shield at will.

Players can also obtain 8 pieces of Armorite Ore as an additional reward. The code can be obtained from Pokemon Home and then used in the "Mystery Gift" menu of Pokemon Sword and Shield. Armorite Ore can be used to either teach new moves to Pokemon, or to obtain more Watts though the Digging Pa.

Pokemon fans have only thorugh July 6th to obtain Zeraora and the Armorite Ore, so be sure to grab this rare Pokemon before it disappears for a lengthy period of time.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.