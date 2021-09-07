Pokemon Krispy Kreme Collaboration Revealed

✖

Over the last 25 years, Pokemon has inspired a number of food collaborations, many of which have been centered around breakfast. From Pokemon cereal, to Pokemon Pop-Tarts, there have been plenty of ways for fans to share their passion in the early hours of the day. It makes sense then that Pokemon and Krispy Kreme will be collaborating on a new crossover, offering multiple doughnuts based on the franchise. Right now, fans can order a 12-pack with six regular glazed, and six Pokemon-inspired designs, including two Pikachu doughnuts, one Charmander, one Squirtle, one Bulbasaur, and a Poke Ball design.

An image of the doughnuts can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

While these doughnuts look very cool, there is a catch: they are currently available exclusively in Australia! At the moment, social media seems to be inundated with Australian fans sharing their sweet doughnut purchases, while fans in other regions are currently begging The Pokemon Company and Krispy Kreme to bring them to locations outside the country. Given how much interest there seems to be, it wouldn't be surprising to see this promotion come to other areas around the world. For now, Pokemon fans around the world will just have to look on jealously!

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the original Pokemon games on the Nintendo Game Boy. The Pokemon Company has offered a number of ways for fans to celebrate the occasion throughout 2021, and it looks like there will be more to come as the year draws to a close. In addition to the Pokemon doughnuts, this year has already seen a huge McDonald's Happy Meal promotion, and this November will also see the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch. With all of this new merchandise, it's a very good time to be a Pokemon fan, and it already seems like 2022 won't be bad either, with Pokemon Legends: Arceus on the way. Now, if we could just get some of these doughnuts!

Would you like to snag some of these Pokemon doughnuts from Krispy Kreme? Are you disappointed the promotion hasn't come to North America yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!