Pokemon Legends: Arceus has started its next viral Pokemon reveal, which likely is a tease for a Hisuian form for one of the most bizarre original Pokemon. The official Pokemon Twitter account was recently “taken over” by Ball Guy, the mysterious mascot who gave out rare Poke Balls in Pokemon Sword and Shield. In a pair of tweets, Ball Guy asks the players to collect several antique Poke Balls that he dropped across the Pokemon Legends: Arceus website. Following that link takes visitors to a page filled with antique Poke Balls, which players are asked to collect. However, several of the “Poke Balls” randomly explode, causing the page (and Poke Balls) to reset.

Hey there! It’s your mate, the Ball Guy!



Trainers, since we are such good friends, I have a favor to ask.



I was so excited to tweet that I dropped all my Poké Balls! Would you please help me pick them up?



I dropped them all here! https://t.co/FvZVXIejCp pic.twitter.com/MwpZpuz7oA — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 8, 2021

So what does this bizarre takeover mean? Well, it’s almost certainly a tease that we’re going to get Hisuian forms of Voltorb and Electrode. Voltorb resembles a Poke Ball to the point that they’re mistaken for Poke Balls lying about in the wild. When bothered, Voltorb tends to explode….which is likely what we’re witnessing now.

Since Poke Balls received a redesign in Pokemon Legends: Arceus to reflect the different era that the game takes place in, many fans (and several supposed) insiders believed that Voltorb and Electrode were candidates for a new regional variant form, similar to several other Pokemon species. So far, The Pokemon Company has confirmed that Growlithe, Braviary, Zorua, and Zoroark would all receive new forms in the game, and tonight’s teaser is a very big clue that two other Pokemon species will be getting new designs. Because the Hisuian PokeBalls are made of wood, we’re guessing the Hisuian Voltorb will be a Grass/Electric-type, a type combination previously limited to the Mow Rotom forme.

The tease also showcases several new Pokemon designs that will appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. New designs for the Heavy Ball and the Great Ball can be seen amongst the balls littering the webpage. Notably, the Pokemon Legends: Arceus webpage states that Heavy Balls to have as far of a range as other Poke Balls, meaning that players will need to be physically closer when trying to catch the Pokemon.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022.