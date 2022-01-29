Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How to Evolve All the New Pokemon

Pokemon Legends: Arceus contains several new Pokemon, many of which require use of a new evolution method to obtain. The new Pokemon game draws inspiration from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl by introducing new evolved forms for existing Pokemon. A few of these Pokemon like Wyrdeer and Basculegion were revealed prior to the game’s launch, but several other Pokemon were kept out of view until the game’s launch. While players will gain access to most of these Pokemon through the Ride Pokemon feature, you’ll have to do a bit more work if you want to add these Pokemon to your collection.

Of the six new Pokemon evolutions present in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, three use a brand new evolution method – the use of a specific move/style combination in battle. Players will need to use a Pokemon’s signature move with a specific move style multiple times in order to unlock a Pokemon’s ability to evolve. The other three Pokemon require a specific evolutionary item that can usually be found in the wild.

Here are how to evolve the new Pokemon species in Pokemon Legends: Arceus:

Wyrdeer: Stantler needs to use Psyshield Bash in Agile Style 20 times.

Stantler needs to use Psyshield Bash in Agile Style 20 times. Ursaluna: Players need to use the evolutionary item Peat Blocks on Ursaring during a full moon. Players can find Peat Blocks using the Ride Ursaluna.

Players need to use the evolutionary item Peat Blocks on Ursaring during a full moon. Players can find Peat Blocks using the Ride Ursaluna. Kleavor: Players need to use the evolutionary item Black Augurites on Scyther. Black Augurites are randomly dropped by Graveler and other Rock-type Pokemon.

Players need to use the evolutionary item Black Augurites on Scyther. Black Augurites are randomly dropped by Graveler and other Rock-type Pokemon. Overqwil: Hisuian Qwilfish needs to use Barb Barrage in Strong Style 20 times.

Hisuian Qwilfish needs to use Barb Barrage in Strong Style 20 times. Basculegion: The white-striped Basculin needs to have 300 damage dealt to it via the Wave Crasher move without fainting. Players can heal Basculin during this process.

The white-striped Basculin needs to have 300 damage dealt to it via the Wave Crasher move without fainting. Players can heal Basculin during this process. Sneasler: Players need to use the Razor Claw evolutionary item on Hisuian Sneasel during the day.

Pokemon who either have regional forms or have regional variants of their evolutions (i.e., Hisuian Growlithe, Petilil, Hisuian Zorua, and Rufflet) all retain their original evolutionary methods. This includes Goomy, which evolves into a Hisuian Sliggoo at Level 40 and then a Hisuian Goodra at Level 50 when it’s rainy or foggy.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available on the Nintendo Switch now.