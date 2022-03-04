Pokemon Legends: Arceus Giveaway Is Live

The Pokemon Company is giving away a bundle of items in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Players can receive 5 Grit Pebbles, 5 Rare Candies and 5 Star Pieces by entering the code THX4Y0URHELP into the Mystery Gift menu. While this is tied to a Japanese promotion, the code will work for all players regardless of their location. Players can get the items until March 31, 2022.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the newest Pokemon game that completely does away with the traditional Pokemon game formula. Set in a past era of the Sinnoh region, players are tasked with building the region’s first Pokedex by capturing various Pokemon species. Instead of focusing on battling, gameplay is built around exploring five distinct areas and using stealth and items to avoid hostile Pokemon while capturing them. Pokemon battles still exist in the game, but use a simplified style built around speed and hard-hitting moves.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus recently got its first post-launch update, called Pokemon Legends: Arceus: Daybreak. The update added a new storyline that features the player investigating Mass Outbreaks, including Mass Outbreaks of Alpha Pokemon and Pokemon appearing in different areas besides where they usually appear. The game will also introduce wild versions of the Noble Pokemon, which previously could not be caught in the wild. The update will also include new team battle options that let you team up with NPCs in battles, as well as the ability to challenge Dialga and Palkia in their Origin Formes.

In other Pokemon news, The Pokemon Company announced its next new pair of Pokemon games – Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The new games are set in a brand new region modeled after the Iberian Peninsula (which holds both Spain and Portugal) and will feature brand new Pokemon. While the traditional Pokemon battle system looks to return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the new games will be open-world, which raises some interesting questions about how much of Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be reflected in the new games.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on the Nintendo Switch.