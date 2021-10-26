Pokemon Legends: Arceus Officially Reveals Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark

The Pokemon Company has officially revealed the regional forms of two Pokemon. First teased in a “found footage” trailer last week, The Pokemon Company has now officially confirmed that Hisuian variants of Zorua and Zoroark will appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Both Pokemon are Normal/Ghost-type Pokemon, a new dual-type combination never encountered before in any other Pokemon game. You can check out the official reveal for the two new Pokemon below:

As Ghost-type Pokemon, both Zorua and Zoroark have creepy personalities. Hisuian Zorua in particular has a dark explanation for its regional form – the Pokemon migrated to the Hisui region after they were driven from their homes by humans for their use of illusions. The Zorua who migrated to Hisui died due to the region’s harsh environment, but they were reborn out of sheer malice into their current form. The Hisuian Zorua’s powers are derived from its spite and draws strength from the terror of those who witnesses its illusions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hisuian Zoroark is equally spiteful, as its illusions have “expressions of such utter malice toward every last thing upon this world that those who see them are said to be driven mad by the terror.” However, while Zoroark is fiercely hostile and territorial, it is compassionate to those it considers family, which makes it an invaluable ally to Pokemon trainers.

Official artwork of both Pokemon can be seen below:

As a promotional gift for those who get the game early, players will receive a Baneful Fox Mask modelled after Hisuian Zoroark if they purchase the game before May 9, 2022. Players will simply need to play through two hours of the game to unlock the Mystery Gift function and then receive the mask (and Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set) through the Get Via Internet function.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a new style of Pokemon game set in a past era of the Pokemon world. The game is set in the Hisui region, the area that will eventually become known as the Sinnoh region. Players will be tasked to collect data for the region’s first ever Pokedex while investigating a mysterious phenomenon that is causing some Pokemon to go berserk. Notably, the game uses new catch and battle mechanics. The game lacks a separate battle screen. Instead, players deploy their Pokemon on the “overworld” map to battle wild Pokemon. Catching Pokemon involves sneaking up on them instead of randomly encountering them in tall grass.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022.