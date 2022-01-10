Pokemon Legends: Arceus Gets New English Trailer

Nintendo has released a new Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer ahead of its launch later this month. The new minute-long trailer frames Pokemon Legends: Arceus as a Pokemon experience unlike anything we’ve seen before, set in a region where Pokemon roam freely unbound by human interaction or connection. The trailer shows off a bit of new footage not seen in English trailers before, giving players an early look at some of the gameplay they’ll experience when the game releases later this month. You can check out the brand new trailer below:

https://youtu.be/ruORJogFcOY

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the upcoming Pokemon game that reimagines the Pokemon franchise from the ground up. Set in a “feudal era” of the Sinnoh region (then called the Hisui region), the game follows a Pokemon trainer as they try to compile the region’s first Pokedex. Notably, players don’t switch from an overworld map to a battle screen when encountering a Pokemon. Instead, players have to react in real time to capture Pokemon or when wild Pokemon see players and attack them. The game also features a reimagined battle system that takes into account attack speed into a fight’s progression, as well as several alternate Pokemon forms and new evolutions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the interesting parts about the new trailer is that it emphasizes the role crafting will play in the new game. Crafting isn’t exactly a new concept to the Pokemon franchise – players could occasionally craft items using berries or Apricorns – but it appears that this will be a much more important part to the game than previous games.

Obviously, there’s still much we don’t know about Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which makes the game that much more exciting. While we’ve seen a few new Pokemon that will appear in the game, rumors indicate that there are at least a few new species that hasn’t appeared in the game yet. We also don’t know what role Arceus, Dialga, Palkia, and other Legendary Pokemon will play in the game or if there will be more DLC content that will be available after the game’s release.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022.