Pokemon Legends: Arceus’ New Pokemon Possibly Leaked

As you would expect, Pokemon Legends: Arceus has new Pokemon. How many exactly, Game Freak and Nintendo haven’t said. And so far, they haven’t shown many of these new Pokemon either. This should start changing soon though, as the game’s release date isn’t very far away. In the meantime, leaks are starting to surface providing expectations for Pokemon fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED that are looking forward to the game and want to see the new Pokemon it’s adding, including the new region-specific Hisuian forms. To this end, a well-known Pokemon insider has given fans something to chew on.

The new tease/leak more specifically comes the way of Eclipse over on Twitter, who claims there will be 17 different Hisuian variants, plus seven brand new Pokemon. Unfortunately, the leaker doesn’t leak any assets or specific information on these Pokemon, but claims all of this”will become public knowledge very soon.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment of publishing, none of this has been collaborated in any notable way, and even if this happens, it should all still be taken with a grain of salt. Everything here is not only unofficial, but it’s also subject to change. At the moment of publishing, neither Game Freak nor Nintendo nor anyone involved in the game’s development has commented on any of this. We don’t expect this to change, for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set to release worldwide on January 28, 2022 via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on it and all things Pokemon — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.

“Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokemon adventure in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a brand-new game from Game Freak that blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokemon series,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Embark on survey missions in the ancient Hisui region. Explore natural expanses to catch wild Pokémon by learning their behavior, sneaking up, and throwing a well-aimed Poke Ball. You can also toss the Poke Ball containing your ally Pokemon near a wild Pokemon to seamlessly enter battle.”