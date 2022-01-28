Pokemon Legends: Arceus – Where to Find the Sinnoh Starter Pokemon

Players can catch all three Sinnoh Starter Pokemon in the wild, marking a continued shift in how Pokemon games treat Starter Pokemon. Every region of the Pokemon world is defined somewhat by its Starter Pokemon, the group of three Pokemon that players have a choice between when they start their Pokemon journey. The new Pokemon Legends: Arceus puts a twist on the Starter Pokemon formula by giving players the choice between three Pokemon who were originally associated with a different region. Cyndaquil came from the Johto region, Oshawott came from the Unova region, and Rowlet originated from the Alola region.

Since the Hisui region seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is simply the Sinnoh region from an earlier era, that raises the question of whether players can find the Starter Pokemon given to players in the modern Sinnoh games Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Luckily, Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup can all be found in the wild in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and can be added to your team relatively early in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chimchar is the first Pokemon that players can find, as its located in the opening Obsidian Fieldlands area of the game. Players can first encounter Chimchar after defeating Kleavor through the “The Mysterious Will-o’-the-Wisp” request. Once players gain access to Basculegion’s ride abilities, players can also find multiple Chimchar at Ramanas Island, located in the southern part of the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Turtwig is located in the Crimson Mirelands and can be accessed once the area is unlocked. Turtwig can be found near a small pond in the southeastern corner of the map, which is cut off from the main region by a river. However, players can still access Turtwig without the help of Basculegion or Hisuian Braviary by traveling around Lake Valor and making your way to the pond.

Piplup can be found in the Cobalt Coastlands on the northwestern part of the map. Like Turtwig, Piplup can be found near a small pond located north of Spring Path. Note that Piplup is located on the northernmost of the two ponds in that area – not the one with a cave. Players can either attempt to traverse over Veilstone Cape or use Basculegion to surf to Islespy Shore to obtain Piplup.

Players will also eventually get the chance to collect the two Hisui Starter Pokemon that they didn’t choose at the beginning of the game. Professor Laventon gives players both unchosen Starter Pokemon after the completion of the main storyline. Players can also find all three Hisui Starter Pokemon in space-time distortions once the main storyline is completed.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available on the Nintendo Switch now. You can find our full review of the game here.