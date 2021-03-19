Wild Pokemon Legends: Arceus Theory Has Some Nintendo Fans Convinced

✖

When Pokemon Legends: Arceus releases on Nintendo Switch next year, it will offer players a wildly different version of the Sinnoh region. The game takes place in the distant past of the Pokemon world, long before the concept of training these creatures was truly a thing. There are still quite a few questions about the game's world, but a new fan theory from Pokemon artist @TAHK0 would give the game an interesting link with Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. @TAHK0 believes that the professor from Pokemon Legends: Arceus might actually be a time-displaced version of Cyrus, the leader of Team Galactic!

The theory from @TAHK0 can be found embedded below.

So if Pokemon Masters is where Cyrus ended up if he traveled through space in Pearl I wonder where Cyrus ended up if he traveled through time in Diamon- wait pic.twitter.com/zWqh8WlNSy — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) March 16, 2021

The theory from @TAHK0 hinges on the fact that the flags in the professor's office bear a striking resemblance to the Team Galactic logo. In Pokemon Diamond, Cyrus wanted to use Dialga's power over time to create his own ideal world where he ruled as a god, while in Pearl he wanted to use Palkia's power over space for the same goal. In the Pokemon Masters mobile game, Cyrus arrives alongside Palkia, possibly having succeeded and traveled through space. Since the Pokemon series has long featured multiple timelines, it's possible that Legends: Arceus could feature a version of Cyrus that succeeded and then traveled through time with Dialga.

It's a really unique theory, but it's not implausible! Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon featured Team Rainbow Rocket, a group comprised of villains from alternate timelines, including a version of Cyrus that succeeded in his goal. With Pokemon Shining Diamond and Brilliant Pearl set to release at the end of this year, it's possible Cyrus' story could even end in a way that sets up an appearance in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

For now, Pokemon fans will just have to look at this as a fun theory. Pokemon fans that follow @TAHK0 on social media know the artist has a penchant for theorizing about the different Pokemon timelines in interesting ways; he even has a theory that Professor Oak might be the professor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus! For now, fans will just have to wait and see what gets officially revealed.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will release next year, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you think Cyrus will appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus? What do you think of this theory? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!