All the Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Here are all the Pokemon that appear in the new Pokemon Legends: Z-A game.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A will bring back some familiar species, including plenty of Pokemon with ties to the Kalos region. The Pokemon Company announced a surprise new entry to the Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which will send players back to the Kalos region first seen in Pokemon X and Y. Details about the new game are light, but a brief trailer showcased some of the Pokemon that will appear in the new Pokemon game. Most of the Pokemon seen in the trailer were either Pokemon that were originally seen in the Kalos region or have some kind of tie to Mega Evolution, which were also featured in Pokemon X and Y and was teased to make a comeback in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Assuming that Pokemon Legends: Z-A is around the same size as Pokemon Legends: Arceus, we could expect to see a smaller Pokemon roster than other Pokemon games. While both Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet had 400 native species in the base games, Pokemon Legends: Arceus had only 242 Pokemon species, and that includes several Legendary and Mythical Pokemon.

Here are all the Pokemon (and their evolutions or pre-evolutions) that appeared in the initial trailer for Pokemon Legends: Z-A:

Ekans

Arbok

Pikachu

Raichu

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victrebel

Onix

Staryu

Starmie

Magikarp

Gyarados

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Pichu

Espeon

Umbreon

Unown

Steelix

Barboach

Whiscash

Absol

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Emolga

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Litleo

Pyroar

Flabebe

Floette

Florges

Skiddo

Gogoat

Honedge

Doublade

Aegislash

Sylveon

Hawlucha

Klefki

While it was not pictured in the original trailer, the logo for Pokemon Legends: Z-A featured a pattern similar to Zygarde and it's almost certain that it, Xerneas, and Yveltal will all appear in the new game as well.

No release date has been announced for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, but it will come out in 2025 on the Nintendo Switch.