Pokemon Sleep to Introduce Legendary Pokemon

Pokemon Sleep is introducing Legendary Pokemon to the app, starting at the end of next month. Today, Pokemon Sleep announced that it would be adding in Raikou as the first of three Legendary Pokemon coming to the app. Raikou will be available as part of a new Raikou Research event in which players collect samples of Raikou mane and exchange it for Raikou Incense, which attracts the Pokemon and allows players to research Raikou's various sleep styles. As part of the event, Electric-type helper Pokemon will be particularly effective, so players are recommended to raise their Electric-type Pokemon to help them get ready. Pokemon Sleep is also planning to add some rewards to help beginners to Pokemon Sleep participate in the Raikou event and befriend Raikou as well.

During the Pokemon Presents, Pokemon Sleep confirmed that Suicune and Entei would also be added in future events. These three mark the first Legendary Pokemon introduced to Pokemon Sleep since the app launched last summer.

Pokemon Sleep has slowly but surely added more events and new content over the course of the last several months, with one Pokemon or Pokemon line added about once per month. The app focuses on a person's sleep habits, with the app recording and measuring sleep either through a person's phone or the Pokemon Go Plus+ device, and then assigning a numerical score to it based on length and quality. Pokemon are attracted to a user's weekly research site based on a combination of a person's nightly sleep score and the power of a nearby Snorlax, who players feed throughout the week.

Pokemon also announced two new games - Pokemon Legends: Z-A, a new installment of the Pokemon Legends franchise set in Kalos, and Pokemon Trading Card Game: Pocket, a new mobile app focused on collecting digital Pokemon cards.