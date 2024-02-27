Pokemon Go Announces Pokemon Horizons Crossover Featuring Captain Pikachu

Pokemon Go is getting a crossover with Pokemon Horizons: The Series, featuring everyone's favorite Pikachu. Today, Pokemon Go announced a new crossover event celebrating the pending release of Pokemon Horizons: The Series in the US. On March 5th, Pokemon Go will launch the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event, which will include the debut of Charcadet and its evolved forms Armarouge and Ceruledge. Additionally, a Pikachu wearing a Captain Hat (matching the look of the anime series' Captain Pikachu) will also be available to catch. This Pikachu will have a new to Pokemon Go move – Volt Tackle, a move with 90 power that also lowers Defense when used in Trainer Battles.

Charcadet has two unique evolution conditions, both tied to Charcadet being a player's buddy Pokemon. Players can evolve Charcadet into Armarouge by having it as a Buddy while battling and defeating 30 Psychic-type Pokemon, and it can evolve into Ceruledge by defeating 30 Ghost-type Pokemon.

During the duration of the event, players will also be able to hatch Charcadet from 2 KM, 5 KM, and 10 KM eggs. After the event ends, Charcadet will hatch from 10 KM eggs only. Players can also encounter anime protagonists Liko and Roy via photobombs during the event as well.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is a new Pokemon anime that notably does not start Ash Ketchum. The series focuses on Liko and Roy, two young trainers who join the Rising Volt Tacklers, a group of adventurers, as they both explore mysteries tied to inherited items. The new anime series has already debuted in Japan and the UK and is set to launch in the United States on Netflix on March 7th.