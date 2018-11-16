‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Has an Amazing Batman Easter Egg

The newest Pokemon games contains a very subtle nod to two of the best actors to portray Batman.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee are the new main series Pokemon games released today for the Nintendo Switch. The new games are loose remakes of Pokemon Yellow and return players to the Kanto region first explored in Pokemon Red and Blue.

Among the new additions to the game are the appearance of Master Trainers, Pokemon trainers who specialize in a specific Pokemon species. Once you defeat the Elite Four and become champion, you can challenge these Master Trainers for their titles, with the caveat being that you have to use the same Pokemon species as they do in the battle.

Two of the Master Trainers are West and Keaton and they’re the Master Trainers for Zubat and Golbat respectively. If those names sound familiar, it’s because they’re the last names of Adam West and Michael Keaton, two of the first actors to play Batman in a live-action television and movies.

West starred in the 1960s Batman television show best known for its campy take on the Caped Crusader. He was also a prolific voice actor, especially in his later years. Keaton, meanwhile, played Batman in the 1989 Batman film directed by Tim Burton and its sequel Batman Returns. Keaton also appeared as Vulture in the 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming film and played a washed up superhero actor in Birdman, which earned him several awards.

The Batman references aren’t the only Easter eggs found among the Master Trainers. The Pikachu Master Trainer is named after Ikue Otani, the voice of Pikachu, and there are several Master Trainers that appear to be named after professional wrestlers, including WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

In total, there’s 145 Master Trainers that can be battled in the game, along with eight Master Trainers that can’t be battled.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are available now.