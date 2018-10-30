Jigglypuff’s “Walk” in ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Is the Most Adorable Thing We’ve Ever Seen

Get ready to make Jigglypuff your partner Pokemon in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Nintendo is gearing up to release its first ever home console Pokemon game in just a few weeks, and they’ve been showing off some of the new features that fans of the franchise can expect. One of the most hotly anticipated features is the ability to have a Pokemon follow your character, just like in Pokemon SoulSilver and HeartGold. Players have wanted this feature to return for years and now players will get to see Pokemon run, hop, or roll in their natural environment.

Earlier this week, the Pokemon Company posted a short article showing off some of the different ways Pokemon walk in Pokemon: Let’s Go. While we expected to see Psyduck’s goofy waddle or Grimer’s surprisingly agile slide, we weren’t expecting to see Jigglypuff float around like a freakin’ balloon behind a trainer.

You can check out the animation below:

Jigglypuff’s ability to inflate its body and float is well established in canon, having been shown in the anime, manga, and games like Super Smash Bros. plenty of times. However, we never expected that Jigglypuff’s inflatable balloon technique is actually it’s principal means of moving, although it certainly seems faster than it’s stubbly little legs.

The real question is whether Jigglypuff’s evolved form Wigglytuff also uses inflation to move around, or if it’s more committed to the ground with its much longer legs.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee will be released on November 16th.