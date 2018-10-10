Pokemon Go Reveals How to Catch Meltan

The Pokemon Company revealed new details about the Mythical Pokemon Meltan, along with how players can obtain the new Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Last month, Pokemon Go shocked the world with the surprise introduction of a new Pokemon species – the mythical Pokemon Meltan. After Ditto taking on this Pokemon’s form appeared in the wild in Pokemon Go, The Pokemon Company revealed the new Pokemon and revealed that it was part of a tie-in between Pokemon Go and the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go games for the Nintendo Switch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company revealed new details about Meltan via a three minute video posted to their YouTube page. The new video shows Professor Willow (from Pokemon Go) and Professor Oak (from the main series Pokemon games) discussing a new Mystery Box that holds the key to finding and capturing Meltan.

According to a press release from The Pokemon Company, Pokemon Go players will receive the Mystery Box the first time they transfer a Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon: Let’s Go. Once the Mystery Box is opened, players will be able to find Meltan in the wild and capture it, and then send it to Pokemon: Let’s Go. Once the Mystery Box is opened, it will automatically close for a set amount a time, after which it can be reopened by sending another Pokemon to Pokemon: Let’s Go.

The Pokemon: Let’s Go website revealed even more details about the Pokemon, including that players will have a chance to complete Special Research in Pokemon Go related to this Pokemon. Pokemon Go has used Special Research as a way for players to obtain Mythical Pokemon, so it makes sense that players will need to complete set tasks involving the Pokemon. The website mentioned that the Special Research will be added to Pokemon Go in the winter.

While we learned a little bit more about Meltan, it seems that even more secrets about the Pokemon remain to be revealed. Stay tuned for more information about this Pokemon as it’s discovered!