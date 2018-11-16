Pokemon Recreates Iconic Anime Opening in ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’

The Pokemon social media team is celebrating the launch of their new game with an amazing new video.

Today is the official release date of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, the first main series Pokemon games made for a home console. The games are loose remakes of Pokemon Yellow and give players a chance to explore the familiar Kanto region first seen in the original Pokemon games.

Kanto was also the home of the first few seasons of the Pokemon anime, so the Pokemon social media team celebrated with the release of a new video that “recreates” the opening of the first anime using scenes from the game. The new video is remarkably faithful, with cuts to various Pokemon and even a recreation of Haunter licking Charmander.

Revisiting Kanto with Pikachu and Eevee has us feeling nostalgic, so we decided to take a walk down memory lane. 🎶 Sing along if you know the words (who doesn’t?!) and get ready to team up with Pikachu or Eevee in #PokemonLetsGo! //t.co/3HnZviJOTA pic.twitter.com/eOgRAfnz3N — Pokémon (Let’s Go!) (@Pokemon) November 16, 2018

It helps that the Pokemon: Let’s Go games are filled with cameos by iconic Pokemon characters like Brock, Misty, Team Rocket, and even Blue (or Gary, as he’s known in the anime series). There are a couple of minor deviations, mostly because the Pokemon social media team wanted to show Eevee as an equal to Pikachu and wanted to show off the new Mythical Pokemon Meltan and Melmetal.

The new games should be familiar to both older fans of the franchise and to players of Pokemon Go. The game uses a similar catch mechanic to Pokemon Go and lacks some of the more complex features added in later Pokemon games. However, it’s still a Pokemon game, looks gorgeous, and can be enjoyed by all fans of the franchise.

You can pick up Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee wherever games are sold.