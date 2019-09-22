Pokemon Masters: How to Unlock Sync Pairs

Pokemon Masters has over 60 different Sync Pairs for trainers to collect. The new Pokemon mobile game Pokemon Masters focuses on Sync Pairs – sets of one Pokemon and one iconic trainers from the main Pokemon series. Players use these Sync Pairs to form teams of three, which are then put up against other teams. Unlike normal Pokemon games, each Sync Pair typically has a single Type and has only one weakness, so players need to pick and choose their Sync Pairs wisely, especially if you’re a free-to-play player with limited resources.
There are two main ways to add Sync Pairs to your collection. Players earn a number of Sync Pairs by completing the main story, as trainers seem to constantly want to ride your coattails to victory after beating them. Players can also add Sync Pairs through the Sync Pair Scout, which costs gems. Players earn a small amount of gems through normal gameplay, but the easiest way to get gems is to spend money.
Here are the Sync Pairs that players obtain over the course of the story:
- Brock and Onix – Available at Start of Game
- Misty and Starmie – Available at Start of Game
- Whitney and Miltank – Complete Scout Tutorial
- Rosa and Snivy – Complete Chapter 1
- Barry and Piplup – Complete Chapter 2
- Flannery and Torkoal – Complete Chapter 3
- Erika and Vileplume – Complete Chapter 4
- Skyla and Swanna – Complete Chapter 5
- Korrina and Lucario – Complete Chapter 6
- Norman and Slaking – Complete Chapter 7
- Pryce and Seel – Complete Chapter 8
- Iris and Haxorus – Complete Chapter 9
- Hapu and Mudsdale – Complete Chapter 10
- Brock and Tyranitar – Complete Interlude 1
- Hau and Alolan Raichu – Complete Chapter 11
- Flint and Infernape – Complete Chapter 12
- Camilla and Kingdra – Complete Chapter 13
- Viola and Surskit – Complete Chapter 14
- Nanu and Alolan Persian – Complete Chapter 15
- Koga and Crobat – Complete Chapter 16
- Acerola and Palosand – Complete Chapter 17
- Cheren and Stoutland – Complete Chapter 18
And here are the Sync Pairs available from the Sync Pair Scout:
- Kris and Totodile
- Brendan and Treecko
- Phoebe and Dusclops
- Olivia and Lycanroc
- Karen and Houndoom
- Lyra and Chikorita
- Lorelei and Lapras
- Roxie and Whirlipede
- Shauntal and Chandelure
- Whitney and Miltank
- Gardenia and Roserade
- Sophocles and Togedemaru
- Thorton and Bronzong
- Noland and Pinsir
- Will and Xatu
- Grant and Amaura
- Wikstrom and Aegislash
- Bruno and Machamp
- Kahili and Toucannon
- Blaine and Ponyta
- Agatha and Gengar
- Marshal and Conkeldurr
- Drake and Salamence
- Siebold and Clawitzer
- Crasher Wake and Floatzel
- Wulfric and Avalugg
- Cheryl and Blissey
- Candice and Abomasnow
- Liza and Lunatone
- Tate and Solrock
- Clay and Palpitoad
- Mina and Granbull
- Lt. Surge and Voltorb
- Ramos and Weepinbell
- Roark and Cranidos
- Brycen and Cryogonal
- Winona and Pelipper
- Brawly and Makuhita
- Roxanne and Nosepass
- Bugsy and Beedrill
- Maylene and Meditite
- Marlon and Carracosta
- Janine and Ariados
- Marley and Arcanine
Pokemon Masters is available now on iOS and Android devices.