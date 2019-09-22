Pokemon Masters: How to Unlock Sync Pairs

Pokemon Masters has over 60 different Sync Pairs for trainers to collect. The new Pokemon mobile game Pokemon Masters focuses on Sync Pairs – sets of one Pokemon and one iconic trainers from the main Pokemon series. Players use these Sync Pairs to form teams of three, which are then put up against other teams. Unlike normal Pokemon games, each Sync Pair typically has a single Type and has only one weakness, so players need to pick and choose their Sync Pairs wisely, especially if you’re a free-to-play player with limited resources.

There are two main ways to add Sync Pairs to your collection. Players earn a number of Sync Pairs by completing the main story, as trainers seem to constantly want to ride your coattails to victory after beating them. Players can also add Sync Pairs through the Sync Pair Scout, which costs gems. Players earn a small amount of gems through normal gameplay, but the easiest way to get gems is to spend money.

Here are the Sync Pairs that players obtain over the course of the story:

Brock and Onix – Available at Start of Game

Misty and Starmie – Available at Start of Game

Whitney and Miltank – Complete Scout Tutorial

Rosa and Snivy – Complete Chapter 1

Barry and Piplup – Complete Chapter 2

Flannery and Torkoal – Complete Chapter 3

Erika and Vileplume – Complete Chapter 4

Skyla and Swanna – Complete Chapter 5

Korrina and Lucario – Complete Chapter 6

Norman and Slaking – Complete Chapter 7

Pryce and Seel – Complete Chapter 8

Iris and Haxorus – Complete Chapter 9

Hapu and Mudsdale – Complete Chapter 10

Brock and Tyranitar – Complete Interlude 1

Hau and Alolan Raichu – Complete Chapter 11

Flint and Infernape – Complete Chapter 12

Camilla and Kingdra – Complete Chapter 13

Viola and Surskit – Complete Chapter 14

Nanu and Alolan Persian – Complete Chapter 15

Koga and Crobat – Complete Chapter 16

Acerola and Palosand – Complete Chapter 17

Cheren and Stoutland – Complete Chapter 18

And here are the Sync Pairs available from the Sync Pair Scout:

Kris and Totodile

Brendan and Treecko

Phoebe and Dusclops

Olivia and Lycanroc

Karen and Houndoom

Lyra and Chikorita

Lorelei and Lapras

Roxie and Whirlipede

Shauntal and Chandelure

Whitney and Miltank

Gardenia and Roserade

Sophocles and Togedemaru

Thorton and Bronzong

Noland and Pinsir

Will and Xatu

Grant and Amaura

Wikstrom and Aegislash

Bruno and Machamp

Kahili and Toucannon

Blaine and Ponyta

Agatha and Gengar

Marshal and Conkeldurr

Drake and Salamence

Siebold and Clawitzer

Crasher Wake and Floatzel

Wulfric and Avalugg

Cheryl and Blissey

Candice and Abomasnow

Liza and Lunatone

Tate and Solrock

Clay and Palpitoad

Mina and Granbull

Lt. Surge and Voltorb

Ramos and Weepinbell

Roark and Cranidos

Brycen and Cryogonal

Winona and Pelipper

Brawly and Makuhita

Roxanne and Nosepass

Bugsy and Beedrill

Maylene and Meditite

Marlon and Carracosta

Janine and Ariados

Marley and Arcanine

Pokemon Masters is available now on iOS and Android devices.