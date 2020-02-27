New Mythical Pokemon Zarude Has Fans Flipping Out

The next Mythical Pokemon has been revealed to be an evil monkey named Zarude, and the Pokemon community certainly seems to have some thoughts about it. Zarude is a Dark/Grass-type Pokemon who uses the Leaf Guard ability and has been likened to an evil twin for Rillaboom by the community so far among other comparisons. The Pokemon is almost entirely black with green and white accents on different parts of its body to personify its dual types, and it’s got sharp claws and teeth to use against its opponents, according to The Pokemon Company’s official description of the new Pokemon.

A trailer for Zarude was released to reveal the Pokemon and showed off some of its stats. While it’ll be in Pokemon Sword and Shield soon enough, it’ll also make an appearance in Pokemon the Movie: Coco which is releasing later in the year.

While we wait to learn more about this new Pokemon, the Pokemon community will just have to speculate about how it’ll do and continue to share their reactions and memes about it. You can see some of the best examples of those reactions below.

Pokemon Day is underway now, so expect to see more announcements as the Pokemon holiday continues.

New Favorite

No jokes, this could be one of my favorite mon of this Gen



The typing are also my favorite ones, looks sick.



Now I’m only waiting for a good story behind Zarude and that’s it!



🖤🍃✌️ pic.twitter.com/1LtVDs3sd8 — Eclipse ⚔️ 𝙁𝘼𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙆𝙎 𝘼𝙎𝙎𝙀𝙈𝘽𝙇𝙀! (@eclipse_tt) February 27, 2020

Nowhere Near as Cool

Zarude looks cool, but it’s nowhere near as cool as Zeraora imo. #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/IIYEOBOlBw — 🌟✨🌟 Tommo the Cabbit 🌟✨🌟 (@TommoTheCabbit) February 27, 2020

Zarude Sandstorm Anyone?

Zarude is the first dark grass type so that’s at least a plus



also i’m not the first but ZARUDE SANDSTORM DO DO DODO 🤣 — ♡ Lιν ♡ (@SweetLew_) February 27, 2020

Looking Awesome

The new mythical Pokémon Zarude looks sooo awesome!!!!! #PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/UCThJLNjol — 💕✧ﾟ Christine 💕✧ﾟ (@corsolanite_) February 27, 2020

Kanto Zarude

Looks Familiar …

You know, Zarude kind of looks a bit fami-



Oh my god…#PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/nHlAQgo7zx — Christina Fentner (@TheSimpleEevee) February 27, 2020

Whatever It Takes

I like Zarude.



But I do not like the fact that I’ll probably have to fly to another country, watch a movie, go to gamestop, sacrifice my loved ones to shuckle and eat the whole KFC Menu to get him. — Norendera (@Norendera) February 27, 2020

Big Reveal

okay but the Zarude reveal trailer music kinda went hard tho pic.twitter.com/sFg9i0nRnG — Skides (@TheSkidesZ) February 27, 2020

No Monkeying Around

zarude & grookey ain’t monkeying around… 🍃 pic.twitter.com/oXxxLdYzg3 — ⚜️ mana mana ⚜️ (@mana_chan__) February 27, 2020

A Different Type of Mythical

MYTHICAL POKÉMON:



Victini: The spirit of victory, success, hope.



Magaerna: The spirit of progress, innovation, invention.



Mew: The spirit of origin, evolution, transformation.



Zarude: The spirit of going absolutely apeshit, going crazy, getting sillay. pic.twitter.com/Iut2urvF8R — Aaron Margolin (@ARMZAaron) February 27, 2020

